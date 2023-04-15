NBA Playoffs 2023 odds for all teams explored

The NBA playoffs 2023 will start on Saturday with a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. With four games scheduled for the day, basketball fans are in for a treat.

When it comes to NBA Playoffs 2023 odds, they mostly favor teams that have done a fantastic job over the course of the entire season. Due to this, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are the favorites to win it all, according to bookkepers.

The Celtics are also the biggest favorites in the opening round of the postseason, followed by the 76ers.

NBA Playoffs 2023 odds mostly favor Eastern Conference teams

The Western Conference has been very competitive in the 2022-23 season, but the East arguably has better teams at the top. Due to this, the Milwaukee Bucks have the best odds of winning another championship.

Here are all the NBA Playoffs 2023 odds to win the title, according to the Draft Kings:

Milwaukee Bucks +265 (bet $10 to win $26.5)

+265 (bet $10 to win $26.5) Boston Celtics +310

+310 Phoenix Suns +425

+425 Golden State Warriors +900

+900 Philadelphia 76ers +1000

+1000 Denver Nuggets +1100

+1100 LA Lakers +1600

+1600 Memphis Grizzlies +2000

+2000 LA Clippers +5000

+5000 Cleveland Cavaliers +4500

+4500 Sacramento Kings +8000

+8000 New York Knicks +12000

+12000 Miami Heat +25000

+25000 Minnesota Timberwolves +25000

+25000 Atlanta Hawks +25000

+25000 Brooklyn Nets +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,000)

Despite being very close to .500, the Warriors and Lakers have decent odds (Image via Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets lost their key players at the trade deadline, which is why it's almost impossible for them to survive the first round, let alone win it all. The other three teams with the lowest odds have all made the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

The LA Lakers are the only play-in team with decent odds to win the championship. However, considering how amazing they've been since the trade deadline, this comes as no surprise.

The Atlanta Hawks are heavy underdogs in the NBA Playoffs 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

The first round of the NBA Playoffs will have a few interesting matchups. However, some teams, like the Boston Celtics, have astronomical odds of winning the series and advancing to the next round.

Eastern Conference odds:

Boston Celtics (-1000) vs. Atlanta Hawks (+660)

Milwaukee Bucks (-1000) vs. Miami Heat (+650)

Philadelphia 76ers (-800) vs. Brooklyn Nets (+560)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-215) vs. New York Knicks (+176)

Western Conference odds:

Denver Nuggets (-600) vs. Minnesota Timberwoves (+400)

Memphis Grizzlies (-130) vs. LA Lakers (+108)

Sacramento Kings (+215) vs. Golden State Warriors (-260)

Phoenix Suns (-590) vs. LA Clippers (+440)

Despite having home-court advantage, the Sacramento Kings are still underdogs against the Golden State Warriors. All the other teams that finished with one of the top four seeds in their respective conferences are favorites to win the series.

