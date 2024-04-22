The NBA playoffs have started and the top teams in the league have started their campaigns for the NBA title. While this season saw the rise of new young teams in the league, there have been questions about their playoff success due to their lack of experience.

Whereas led by some of the best players in the league, some teams have a legitimate chance to reach the NBA finals this year. With that in mind, here is the list of top teams in the NBA playoffs with the highest odds of making it to the NBA finals this season.

NBA Playoffs 2024 power rankings: 5 teams with best odds for 2024 Finals appearance

#5 OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder finished as the top seed in the Western Conference. They were tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the NBA. One of the reasons that OKC is not ranked higher in the list is because of the lack of experience in the NBA playoffs

However, there is no second opinion about the fact that the OKC Thunder maintained an impressive record on both ends of the floor. During the regular season, the Thunder were the top four defensive teams in the league and were top three in offense. If the Thunder can keep their same intensity on both ends in this NBA playoffs, they can read the Finals.

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves

What Minnesota Timberwolves showed in Game 1 of the opening round against the Phoenix Suns, there is little doubt left about their validity in the playoffs. This was not an unexpected win for the Timberwolves as they annihilated the Kevin Durant-led Suns by 25 points.

This regular season, the Timberwolves were the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA and No. 17 in offense. However, their offense skyrocketed in the NBA playoffs as it is ranked third in the playoffs and Anthony Edwards was the biggest factor. The Timberwolves are also ranked No. 4 in the playoff defensive ranking.

#3 LA Clippers

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks entered the First round of playoffs against their arch-rival LA Clippers. Without Kawhi Leonard on the team, the Clippers were expected to underperform. However, after a dominating performance in Game 1 against the Mavs, there is little doubt left about the validity of the Clippers in the NBA playoffs.

With Leonard on the roster, the Clippers are one of the best offensive teams in the league. Kawhi and Paul George are among the top two players in the league and with James Harden feeding the offense, they are one of the hardest teams to beat.

#2 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets ended their 2023-24 season as one of the best teams in the league. The Nuggets are the defending champions and have a legitimate chance to repeat their title run this season. In terms of depth, the Nuggets have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and that is perhaps the most crucial factor in their title chances this season.

Last season, the Nuggets had an impressive run on their journey to their maiden title. They swept the Lakers in the WCF and defeated the Miami Heat in just five games. They have arguably the best player in the game and behind Jokic is Jamal Murray, who is known for elevating his offense in the NBA playoffs.

#1 Boston Celtics

Very few people in the NBA would not rank the Boston Cetics as the favorite to win the title this year. They have been so dominant this season that the second seed in the Eastern Conference is 14 games behind Boston.

The Celtics were ranked No. 1 in offense and No. 2 in defense in the regular season and had the best net ranking in the league. With Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have the best starting lineup in the league. The Celtics bench has by far the best net rating in the NBA.

