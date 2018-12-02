NBA: Portland Trail Blazers would be the perfect fit for Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

34-year-old veteran Carmelo Anthony has no place in the NBA right now. He has gone invisible for now, and his agent is looking up to set him up with some team in the NBA.

Some NBA executives believe Carmelo will not play any more and is done in the NBA, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. He said this during the show "The Jump" on ESPN. He also said that he believes Melo is not done yet and will make a return, but for that to happen there has to be some series of events that have to occur.

Team execs have told @WindhorstESPN Carmelo Anthony has likely played his last NBA game, but what about the teams whose primary interest isn't, um, well, winning right now? Melo is a popular locker room guy, fan fave & if his defense is lacking, maybe a front office won't mind? pic.twitter.com/PIRNCzB1K1 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 30, 2018

Anthony averaged 13.4 points in the ten games that he played this season. It is not his offence people have an issue with but mostly his defence. He is not able to defend the guards during pick and roll. He is also slow in the rotation. Irrespective of his weaknesses, he is not a bad player to have on your bench if you know how to use him.

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

Portland is the best place for Carmelo Anthony according to me. I have based my opinion on two things.

1) Offensive Boost for the team (inside-out post-up threat):

He will add to the side a scorer on the post position as well as give them another three-point shooter.

Damian Lillard and Cj are the two mainstream scorers for the Blazers, and both are guards. They need somebody like Carmelo to give their offence a versatility.

2) CJ and Dame want him to come to Portland:

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard have been recruiting Melo from the time he was about to join the New York Knicks.

These were their statements during the time Melo was about to leave the Knicks:

"Carmelo can help us a lot; we can help him. He wants to play in the playoffs and be competitive. He's a very talented player." said McCollum about the 10-time All-Star.

"I spoke to Carmelo," Lillard commented. "Because, obviously, he makes us a better team. Obviously, with that being out there and that being a real possibility, I don't see why I wouldn't reach out to him and let him know the interest is mutual if he's interested in us.

Both wanted Melo to join them and have been recruiting him in the past couple of years. They both would be comfortable playing with him, and both believe that this addition makes them stronger.

Portland has lost four out of their last five matches and needs few wins now. The addition of Carmelo will not make them a championship contender team but will surely boost and bring versatility to their offence.

Portland is the best destination for Melo.