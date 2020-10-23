The point guard position has evolved drastically in the NBA, but its essence remains the same - controlling the offence and the pace of the team. Several point guards can dictate what their team's attacking game is, and in this article, we will give you our NBA Power Rankings for the top 5 point guards in the league right now.

There are de facto point guards in the NBA like LeBron James, who was listed as a PG this year for the first time in his career. But 'The King' will be considered as a small forward in future articles, as that is the position he's usually played at in his career (though he is pretty much a 1-5 freak).

NBA Power Rankings: Top 5 point guards in the league right now

The current talent pool for the point guard position is extraordinary. Though most superstars at the position are scoring-driven, there are still old-school point guards like Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo or Goran Dragic that can positively impact their teams.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 5 point guards in the league right now.

#5 Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

He was the biggest story of the NBA's seeding-games in the Orlando bubble. Damian Lillard has been playing at an extraordinary level for five years now and his last two seasons, especially his 2019 NBA Playoffs run, have been fantastic.

He led the Portland Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals last year and willed them to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Even though Lillard is praised for his scoring, he is also a good passer.

Dame averaged 30 points in 66 regular-season games in the 2019-20 season, along with eight assists per game. He also improved his shooting from the field (first time over 45 percent) and shot the ball well from the three-point line (40 percent on 10 attempts per game).

#4 Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Luka Doncic can be described as a LeBron-esque player in the sense that he seems to be a position-less player. Still, he was listed as a shooting guard last year and as a point guard this year, with the second description the one that fits his game accurately.

Doncic was unbelievable last year, but it was definitely expected from a young man who has been a pro since he was a 16-year-old. 'El Matador' already had Rookie of the Year honours under his belt when the 2019-20 season started, but the 21-year-old took his game to a whole new level, especially during the playoffs.

Doncic averaged 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in 61 regular-season games in the 2019-20 shortened NBA season. He shot 46 percent from three and 75 percent from the FT line, but struggled a bit from three, with just 31 percent. The Slovenian superstar achieved 17 triple-doubles in the year, becoming the youngest player ever to lead the league in that stat.

In a hard-fought six-game series against the favoured LA Clippers, Doncic averaged 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. This included two unbelievable 40-point games, and his unique 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist triple-double performance in which he hit the game-winning three in Game 4.