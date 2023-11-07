NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 MIP candidates feat. Tyrese Maxey & Scottie Barnes after Week 2

With the 2023-24 NBA season underway, the debates are already heating up regarding end-of-season awards. Will Joel Embiid be able to repeat as MVP or will Nikola Jokic retake his place atop the league? These, and many other questions, have all been heated subjects for debate in recent weeks since the start of the season.

While Victor Wembanyama's chances of becoming the first-ever Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player are quite low, other young stars have thrived. With the NBA season underway, we've already seen several young players emerge as early contenders for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award

From well-known players to emerging young talent, let's take a look at the top five NBA Most Improved Player candidates after Week 2 of the season.

Top five NBA Most Improved Player Candidates

#5: Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

After going down in the playoffs last season with an injury, Tyler Herro has returned to action in a big way for the Miami Heat. After taking the offseason to recover from a broken hand, Herro has wasted little time in finding his old form.

Currently, Herro is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 37.7 minutes. The numbers show marked improvement over his career averages, putting him as a serious contender for the NBA Most Improved Player award.

#4: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Last season, Cade Cunningham went down with an injury early in the year. The situation forced him to the sidelines for the remainder of the year, marking a significant blow for the Detroit Pistons.

This season, however, Cunningham has taken his game to the next level. Currently, he is averaging 22.9 points, 7.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game over 35.5 minutes played. As the Pistons look to make waves in the Eastern Conference, Cunningham is a serious MIP threat.

#3: Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Twenty-two-year-old Cam Thomas is fresh off of a breakout year with the Brooklyn Nets. Over 57 games played last season, Thomas averaged career highs across the board in points, assists, field-goal percentage and in 3-point percentage. This season, he's wasted little time going to work.

In addition to some seriously clutch buckets down the stretch already this season, Thomas has taken his play to the next level, averaging 28.7 points per game, helping fuel the Nets offense after the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

#2: Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Scottie Barnes has been hailed as one of the best young talents in the league. Although the Toronto Raptors have been unable to make him the focal point of the offense, thanks to a lack of off-ball movement, Barnes' play continues to impress.

The former Rookie of the Year is currently averaging 22.6 points, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 steals, 9.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. As such, he finds himself as one of the early favorites to win the NBA Most Improved Player award while he continues to show that his game can help lead the team to a deep playoff run.

#1: Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Maxey's play on both ends of the floor has continued to impress throughout the early portion of the season. In the absence of James Harden after the Philadelphia 76ers blockbuster trade, the expectation in Philadelphia is that Maxey will fill up much of the gap left by Harden.

As one of the best young two-way players in the league, it's no secret that Maxey is the current favorite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award. Across many major sports books, Maxey is currently the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award, and for good reason. He is currently averaging 25.5 points, 7.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

While these standings are likely to change throughout the season, the early stretch of the year has continued to see players impress. Some names who weren't included in today's list who could crack the top five with notable performances include Jalen Duren and Shaedon Sharpe.

With Week 3 of the NBA underway, the league's schedule will continue full steam ahead. On Tuesday, however, the league will take a night off rather than turn things over to the NBA on TNT crew as a result of U.S. elections. Rather than entertain fans with a night of action, the league is encouraging viewers to get out and vote.