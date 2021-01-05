NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers lead Top 10 teams ahead of Week 3

The 2020-21 NBA season will be entering its third week in the coming days and though fortunes have been mixed, the NBA Power Rankings have remained mostly true to expectation. Throughout the past fortnight, fans have been able to gauge what their side's year may entail.

For the LA Lakers and LA Clippers, this appears to be another battle for the top two positions in the West. Meanwhile in the East, the picture remains unclear as favorites, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, have had a stuttering start.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Outlining the current top ten

The NBA Power Rankings will continue to fluctuate as the season continues, especially for sides who have had an easier start than others. Despite this, there have been numerous teams who have emerged from the opening fortnight with impressive records and whose offseason moves are proving fruitful early on.

Let's have a look at who the current top 10 are in our NBA Power Rankings.

#10 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 Record: 4-3

Upcoming fixtures: Toronto (away), Miami (away), Washington (home), Miami (home)

The Boston Celtics have made an inconsistent start to the 2020-21 NBA season so far. In their double-header over the weekend, they were almost swept by the Detroit Pistons. Despite starting worse-off than expected, the Celtics have had to handle a challenging opening 7 fixtures without point guard Kemba Walker and were still able to record an impressive win against Milwaukee.

☘️ Game-winning bucket

☘️ Game-sealing block

☘️ Career-high 12 AST

☘️ 24 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM



WHAT A GAME for Jayson Tatum.@jaytatum0 x @celtics pic.twitter.com/aOp3baTB3d — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have continued their form of last season and are currently carrying the Celtics offensively. Without sufficient depth, though, coach Stevens will be eager for Walker to return if Boston are to make their expected successful playoff run.

#9 Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

2020-21 Record: 4-2

Upcoming fixtures: New Orleans (away), Houston (home), Phoenix (home)

After being mentioned among several NBA Power Rankings Top 10's prior to the start of the season, the Indiana Pacers have lived up to expectations. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders with impressive early showings from Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon to support franchise leader Victor Oladipo.

As predicted in the offseason, Indiana will be relying on their roster staying injury-free if they are to improve on their playoff finish. The announcement that T.J. Warren would miss a significant period of the year as a cause of surgery was a major blow and is therefore a reason they don't rank higher on our NBA Power Rankings.