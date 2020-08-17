NBA power rankings are a way to classify teams according to their prospects in the near future and their performances in the recent past. NBA power rankings are a better reflection of a team's form than their regular season record or standings, as we consider their latest play as paramount.

Let's take a look at how the remaining teams stack up before the playoffs commence today.

NBA Power Rankings: Playoff Edition

#16 Brooklyn Nets

Amidst all the injuries they've had to endure, it was a really credible effort by the Nets to keep their 7th seed after the NBA restart. But their team is woefully short of playoff talent, and it will be a big shock if they manage even one victory against the Raptors. Thus, they're at the basement of our NBA power rankings.

#15 Orlando Magic

The Magic seemed to have a golden chance to nab 7th seed and an easier matchup against the Raptors, but injuries to Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon scuppered their chances at that. The best the 15th-placed team on our NBA power rankings can hope for is taking a game off the Bucks in the first round.

#14 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

The Blazers have embarked on a seriously tough path to the playoffs, dealing with injuries and absences all through the way. While Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were able to lead them to the Conference Finals last season, their season will probably end in a first-round exit at the hands of the Lakers, and that's why they're 14th on our NBA power rankings.

#13 Utah Jazz

Placed in an unenviable position with 3 key rotation members missing, the Jazz finished the season on a low after reaching the bubble placed 4th in the West. The expectations for them will be relatively low in the playoffs, and it would come as a bit of a shock if they beat the Nuggets. That's mostly why they're 13th on our power rankings.

#12 Philadelphia 76ers

The absence of Ben Simmons means the Sixers have few, if any prospects of shutting the Celtics offense down. Their series will then boil down to whether or not they are able to outscore their opponents.

Placing 12th on our NBA power rankings, the Sixers look destined for another early playoff exit.

#11 Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

Placing 11th on our NBA power rankings is itself a testament to the turnaround of the Mavs' fortunes. Even if they get knocked out in the first round by the Clippers, this will be a vast improvement for the franchise. Luka Doncic and Porzingis look likely to develop into the league's best pick-and-roll duo.

To recap Luka Doncic right now:



— 5th in NBA in points

— 3rd in NBA in assists

— Leads NBA in triple-doubles

— Had only two turnovers vs. NBA's top defense yesterday

— Carlisle raving about his leadership

— Carlisle says defensively he's "best he's ever played."



21 years old. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 9, 2020

#10 Indiana Pacers

The Pacers finished 4th in the East, but the absence of Domantas Sabonis will be a problem for them in the playoffs. The first-time All Star was crucial to their offense during the regular season.

While they do have the likes of TJ Warren and Oladipo playing well, beating the Heat seems an unlikely event at the moment. We can only place them at 10th on our NBA power rankings.

#9 OKC Thunder

Chris Paul was never expected to make the playoffs at the start of the season. But the OKC Thunder have surprised everyone with the way they've played all year. They rank 9th on our NBA power rankings, but it'll all be in vain if they don't manage to shut James Harden down and progress beyond the first round.

#8 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have a ton of shooting across the roster and players with experience of making deep playoff runs. Led by All Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they don't lack for starpower either.

The reason they place only 8th on our NBA power rankings is the fact that their defense hasn't been that impressive over the regular season.

#7 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had an amazing first season in the playoffs last year, averaging a beastly 25/13/8.4 through 14 games. His role is all the more important in Gary Harris's absence, though the emergence of Michael Porter Jr as a scorer will make his life easier.

The Nuggets are a young team. As such, placing 7th on our NBA power rankings isn't so much a slight to them as a testament to the firepower of the teams above them.

#6 Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

While they're missing Russell Westbrook for the start of the playoffs, the Rockets have on their roster the best offensive player in the game in James Harden. The Beard is a shoo-in for 30-point nights even in the playoffs, and there's virtually no way of shutting him down.

The Rockets will ride him hard till they get Russ back. Westbrook's absence and their high-variance offensive style of raining 3-pointers is the main reason why they're only 6th on our NBA power ranking.

#5 Boston Celtics

The Celtics have been an irresistible force when firing on all cylinders. Their starting five is as good as any in the league, and it's virtually impossible for opponents to shut down all 4 of their top wing scorers.

They are only 5th on our NBA power rankings, but absolutely no one would be surprised to see them make their way to the Finals or even win it all.

#4 Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers are a lot of people's picks to be first-time champions. Despite them being 4th on our NBA power rankings, they'd likely be the toughest opponents for any team in their path. Kawhi and PG-13 pack a mean punch.

Kawhi's defense on giannis in the 19 ECF isn't talked about enough!



after giannis humiliated the raps for the first 2 gms, Kawhi switched on him and the rest was history. for the last 4 gms, he held giannis to 20.5 ppg on 43% shooting and 35.2% when he was his primary defender. pic.twitter.com/VSvE2bYtw7 — ☨ (@KAWHIsMJ) August 13, 2020

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers started the season off as favourites to bag the championship. They're very much in the conversation for it despite us only placing them 3rd on our NBA power rankings.

There's no team on the planet that would like to face the combined might of AD and LeBron, and they're still odds-on favourites to at least make the Finals.

#2 Toronto Raptors

Placing the Raptors on our NBA power rankings proved to be a tough task as their squad doesn't really scream out with star power. But their stifling defense and their play in the NBA restart has convinced a lot of critics about the legitimacy of their title defense.

The Raptors will be expected to steamroller the Brooklyn Nets in a sweep.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks have the deepest roster in basketball. Led by reigning MVP Giannis, they cantered to a 53-12 record before the NBA shut down in March.

The Bucks have a relatively easy first round to play out - against 8th seeds Orlando Magic. They will be expected to sweep their opposition, and therefore are ranked first on Sportskeeda's NBA power rankings.

