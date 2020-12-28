NBA Power Rankings: Predicting the top 5 centers going into the 2020-21 season

The center position has dominated the NBA for decades before the focus shifted to small-ball and perimeter shooting. With the position making a comeback of sorts, the new big men of the league are savvy all-around players who do more than just posting up and protecting the rim. Today's NBA power rankings are a testament to that and feature big men who can shoot, pass and even run the floor with the ball.

These new-age centers don't shy away from covering defensive assignments on the perimeter or making plays for their teammates at the offensive end. However, there are still some traditional centers who epitomise the old style of the NBA. But they are prone to tactics like hack-a-Shaq, hack-a-Dwight for their poor shooting and often find themselves in foul trouble.

NBA Power Rankings: Top five centers in the league this season

The NBA is talent-rich with impressive big men holding the anchor position for most teams. However, in this article, we will have a look at the top five centers that make the most impact with their exceptional play.

On that note, let's take a look at the NBA power rankings for the top centers going into the NBA 2020-21 season:

#5 Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic

An NBA All-Star in 2019, Nikola Vucevic averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. Over the past few years, he has been performing consistently and has proved to be a premier center in the NBA.

Vucevic brings with him an array of post-up moves that make him a tough defensive assignment for opposing teams.

He can also stretch the floor for his teammates by shooting the long ball from beyond the arc. Moreover, the big man has a terrific court vision that allows him to pass the ball to open players for easy buckets.

#4 Karl Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz

The first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Karl Anthony Towns is now a two-time NBA All-Star (2018, 2019) playing in his fifth season in the competition.

Coming in at the center position for the Minnesota Timberwolves, his last seasons' averages were 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is such a dominant scorer. Incredible versatility pic.twitter.com/YtBoqOHN3n — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 25, 2020

Standing tall at 6' 11", he has evolved into one of the league's best centers courtesy his stellar offensive abilities. Though critics point fingers at his defensive shortcomings, an improvement in this area could see him rank higher in future power rankings.