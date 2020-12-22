NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 coaches heading into the 2020-21 season

The head coach has one of the hardest tasks on the team. He is the one drawing up strategies to win the game, and it's his responsibility to utilize every player to the best of their abilities. A lot of coaches impressed us last year, and their extraordinary efforts will feature them in our NBA Power Rankings. Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone pulled off two 3-1 comebacks last postseason ,while Nick Nurse earned the Coach of the Year award for taking the Toronto Raptors to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference despite losing star player Kawhi Leonard in NBA free agency.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: 10 Best NBA coaches ahead of next season

This is not a list of contenders for the Coach of the Year award; it is merely an NBA power ranking based on their current status. The NBA power rankings will inevitably change during the course of the season, and there will certainly be a different list ahead of the postseason. However, many coaches dominate the regular season, so let's take a look at the NBA power rankings of the top 10 NBA coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

#10 Brad Stevens - Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens has been the coach of the Boston Celtics since 2013 and has done an incredible job building the team. Young stars such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are shining under his guidance, and the Boston Celtics have made the playoffs every year since 2014.

Celtics’ Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum get love in NBA’s annual GM survey https://t.co/FbXRMCBdAr — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 19, 2020

He is 10th in our NBA power rankings as the Boston Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons, and Brad Stevens' positionless style of offense in Boston is extremely effective.

#9 Rick Carlisle - Dallas Mavericks

Rick Carlisle

The head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Rick Carlisle is one of just 11 people to have won an NBA title both as a player and a coach. He has the 9th rank in the NBA power rankings because after consistently missing the playoffs three years in a row, the Dallas Mavericks rose to a 43-win team and posted the best offensive rating in the league last season.

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 26%

2. Rick Carlisle, Dallas – 19%

3. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 15%

Brad Stevens, Boston – 15%

5. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 7% — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 18, 2020

Carlisle is partly responsible for Luka Doncic's meteoric rise in the Mavericks, and the young Slovenian player might win an MVP soon under Carlisle's guidance. Rick Carlisle is also credited with making incredible in-game adjustments that deter opponents from scoring.

#8 Doc Rivers - Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers is considered to be one of the finest coaches in the NBA, and even though this season will be his debut as the Philadelphia 76ers coach, he deserves to be in the NBA power rankings. He is entering his 21st year as an NBA head coach and has made the playoffs 16 times.

The Playbook A Coach’s rules for life!!! Much watch @netflix



“I’m not going to going to coach to who you are.. I’m going to coach you to who you should be someday.”

-Doc Rivers @DocRivers — Elijah Burns (@ElijahBurns12) October 17, 2020

Although Doc Rivers has had significant playoff disappointments, he usually leads his team through an incredible regular season. Several players have applauded Doc Rivers' style of coaching, and he is expected to make a major impact for the 76ers.

#7 Frank Vogel - LA Lakers

Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel won the NBA title in his first season as a head coach for the LA Lakers. He guided the team through an amazing regular season, grabbing the top seed in a stacked Western Conference, and led the LA Lakers on an incredible postseason run.

From day one, LeBron James bought into the defensive philosophy Frank Vogel wanted to instill. Anthony Davis bought in the moment he was traded to the Lakers.



The result: The Lakers captured their 17th title in franchise history. #NBA #LakeShow https://t.co/FA1Aawz0LV — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 13, 2020

He is credited with making significant adjustments to the roster as he changed the lineups drastically when required, and his defensive tactics made the LA Lakers one of the toughest defensive teams in the league. Come postseason time, his rank is surely going to increase in the NBA power rankings.