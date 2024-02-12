The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics continue to play consistent basketball as the NBA heads into the All-Star Break. After the end of Week 16, the two franchises are on top of the East and would want to maintain their momentum going forward. In the West, the four-team race for the top spot continues, featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers and reigning champions Denver Nuggets.

With that in mind, we take a look at the top-10 teams in the NBA Power Rankings after Week 16, featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams ft. Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics (Week 16)

#10 - Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks

With Kyrie Irving back, the Dallas Mavericks have built some momentum and have stayed on track for a top-five seed finish. They have won four in a row and are just a game behind the Phoenix Suns, who are fifth. Dallas has a 30-23 record.

#9 - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey

The meniscus injury of Joel Embiid was a shock for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have struggled lately with just two wins over their past 10 games. Thus, they are fifth in the East with a 31-21 record and are hopeful Embiid will return soon.

#8 - Milwaukee Bucks

Doc Rivers Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to adjust to the arrival of new head coach Doc Rivers. They have lost six of their past 10, but they are still third in the East with a 34-19 record.

#7 - New York Knicks

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

After a nine-game winning streak, they have now lost two in a row and have dropped to fourth in the East (33-20). Even if they are fourth, they seem to have lost their momentum and the opportunity to maintain a top-two push.

#6 - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic

The reigning champions (36-17) are just half a game behind the Timberwolves, who are on top of the West (36-16). They have won seven of their past 10, but are coming off a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings (135-106).

#5 - OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder

They continue their impressive run and are third in the West (36-17). They have won six of their past 10 and want to keep playing consistently and climb to the top.

#4 - LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers

They remain one of the top teams in the West and are second with 35 wins and 16 losses. They have lost only twice over their past 10 games and will look to climb to the top when they host Minnesota on Monday.

#3 - Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns

Despite their ups and downs lately, they have stayed on top of the West (36-16). They will play the Clippers on Monday in a battle between the top two teams in the conference.

#2 - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Kristaps Porzingis

They have won four in a row and eight of their past 10. They have the best record in the NBA (41-12) and are five games ahead of the Cavaliers in the East.

#1 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell

They have been playing the best basketball in the NBA. They are on a nine-game winning streak and have won 17 of their past 18 games. They have lost only twice in 2024 and have the third best record in the entire NBA, tied with the Clippers (35-16).

