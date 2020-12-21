NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams heading into the 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 NBA season is almost here. Franchises have only had two months to go through the routine of rounding up their rosters and getting players back to shape via training camp. Many teams have managed to even show cohesion and chemistry in the preseason and occupy a spot in our NBA power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Outlining the cream of the crop

Although things will change during the course of the regular season, some franchises are already in a good place. These units have made brilliant offseason moves to fill holes in their respective rosters. They've also managed to get the ball rolling between teammates. These teams have made it clear at the very outset that they're going to dominate proceedings during the 2020-21 season.

On that note, let us look at the NBA power rankings, highlighting the top 10 teams heading into the new campaign.

#10 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

The only reason why the Golden State Warriors are so low on our NBA power rankings is because of injuries. There are a few setbacks they can recover from but the loss of Klay Thompson is a hard one. Having said that, they've looked good in preseason.

Certified bucket getters.



Steph (29p), Kelly (22p), & Andrew (19p) paced the Dubs' preseason finale win in Sacramento.

Stephen Curry's been in blistering form, managing two 29-point outings against the Sacramento Kings. Kelly Oubre Jr. has also played solid basketball on both ends of the court. James Wiseman is likely to join the rotation on opening night. The Warriors have enough gas in the tank to push for a top-five seed in the West and their position could easily rise in future NBA power rankings.

#9 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

Playing out of a new home this season, the Toronto Raptors have a lot of challenges to deal with. They still need someone to replicate the production of both Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol who left in free agency. Fred VanVleet re-signed with the team and seems ready for a huge jump this season.

Jacko singing & KLow dropping 3's.



Doesn't get any better than this

Rookie guard Malachi Flynn has impressed as well while OG Anunoby continues to grow. Kyle Lowry looked like he hadn't lost a step in the Raptors' last preseason game against the Miami Heat and the team finds a place in our early NBA power rankings.