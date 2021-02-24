NBA Power Rankings: Utah Jazz continue to dominate the league with Brooklyn Nets in hot pursuit

As the 2020-21 NBA season approaches the All-Star break, it's the perfect time to look at some team movement in our NBA Power Rankings.

The dismantling of the Golden State Warriors' super team after the 2019 playoffs has given birth to a new powerhouse — the soaring Brooklyn Nets. However, the Utah Jazz are still the number one team in the NBA with an impressive season record and an astounding winning percentage (.806).

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top ten teams after nine weeks of action

Last week had some big developments in the NBA, with the LA Lakers dropping to the third spot and the Phoenix Suns standing strong at 4th place in the latest NBA Power Rankings. Meanwhile, the league announced the All-Star starters while rookie Anthony Edwards gave us the highlight dunk of the season.

On that note, let's check out the winners and losers of this week's edition of NBA Power Rankings:

#10 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 and Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 record: 16-11

Upcoming fixtures: @ OKC, vs. NOP

Previous Top 10 ranking: 10th (-)

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in the same spot thanks to a four-game postponement caused by four positive COVID-19 cases. They played their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, registering the team's 16th win of the season. This inaction has kept the Spurs in the 6th spot in the West and in the top 10 in defensive ratings.

If the San Antonio Spurs make it back on Wednesday, fans will be treated to a showdown as they will face the surging Brooklyn Nets before going up against the OKC Thunder.

#9 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic #15 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets

2020-21 record: 16-14

Upcoming fixtures: @POR, WAS, @ OKC

Previous Top 10 ranking: 8th (↓1)

The Denver Nuggets' Achilles heel this season has been the team's lackluster performance in road games. After winning only one away game against the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nuggets lost six of their last seven matches on the road. On a brighter note, Jamal Murray was on fire this week with a terrific 35-point average that included a 50-point game.

Meanwhile, JaMychal Green made two blunders against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. In all fairness, the Nuggets did not have the entire squad at their disposal with Gary Harris and Paul Millsap on the sidelines for all ten games this month.

The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to meet two hot teams in the coming week, with encounters against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards on the books.

If they can find their groove and win these fixtures, the Nuggets could see a rise in the next edition of NBA Power Rankings.

#8 Portland Trail Blazers

Gary Trent Jr. #2 celebrates a three against the Denver Nuggets with teammates Damian Lillard #0 and Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 record: 18-12

Upcoming fixtures: @ DEN, @ LAL

Previous Top 10 ranking: Portland enters our NBA Power Rankings at the 8th spot this week.

Even in the absence of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to register a remarkable run this past week. Before their loss to the Washington Wizards, the Trail Blazers had won eight of their previous nine games.

The new-look Trail Blazers starting five, featuring Gary Trent Jr. and Enes Kanter replacing McCollum and Nurkic, has been on fire on the offensive end of the floor, scoring an impressive 140 points per 100 possessions.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the sixth-best offensive rating ahead of next week's exciting fixtures.

NBA West and East Players of Week for Week 9: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Nets guard James Harden. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2021

It would be interesting to see if the Trail Blazers can maintain their position in the top-ten teams in the NBA Power Rankings in the coming weeks. They have two exciting games scheduled, one against the Denver Nuggets and the other against the LA Lakers.

#7 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 record: 18-13

Upcoming fixtures: @MIN, @NOP, @LAC

Previous Top 10 ranking: 5th (↓2)

The Milwaukee Bucks' five-game skid was uncharacteristic as they have reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in their line-up.

However, the week's highlight was the absence of Jrue Holiday and the team's subsequent struggles on the defensive end. Bryn Forbes can shoot the ball but has been a liability on the other end of the floor, with teams taking advantage of the Bucks' lack of size in the backcourt.

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost 4 games in a row for the first time since the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, when they lost 4 straight and were eliminated by the eventual NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/u8NToHvlxU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2021

The dip in their NBA Power Rankings can also be attributed to Khris Middleton totaling 24 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' two shock losses against the resurgent Toronto Raptors.

Having said that, the Bucks have returned to winning ways, besting the OKC Thunder and the Sacramento Kings. They are now 2-8 in games within five points in crunch time, with no other team in their conference holding more than nine non-clutch victories.

#6 Philadelphia 76ers

James Ennis III #11, Ben Simmons #25, and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 record: 20-11

Upcoming fixtures: @ TOR, @DAL, @CLE

Previous Top 10 ranking: 2nd (↓5)

The Philadelphia 76ers' depth issues in their second unit once again came to the fore in the last week. Doc Rivers's side dropped four of their last six games but still managed to keep the pole position in the East.

Dwight Howard is still one of the best rim protectors in the game but continues to cause serious concern with 6.6 fouls per 36 minutes, which happens to be the leading figure in the NBA so far.

Another area of concern for the Philadelphia 76ers is how the team begins to fall apart in the absence of their big man, Joel Embiid. In the game with the Utah Jazz where Embiid was on the sidelines, the team lost their double-digit advantage. They followed that up with another disappointing loss against the embattled Toronto Raptors.

On a positive note, the team is witnessing MVP-caliber performances from Joel Embiid, who recently recorded a career-high 50 point outing against the Chicago Bulls.

#5 LA Clippers

Paul George #13, Kawhi Leonard #2 and Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers

2020-21 record: 22-10

Upcoming fixtures: @WAS, @ MEM, @ MEM, @ MIL

Previous Top 10 ranking: 3rd (↓2)

The LA Clippers are finally getting their money's worth from Marcus Morris as they have seen an uptake in his production from the floor this week. With him in the starting five, the team has scored 114 points on 84 offensive possessions. However, the team suffered on the glass with a significant fall recorded in the rebounding department.

The LA Clippers' second loss to the Brooklyn Nets acted as a catalyst in their fall in this week's edition of NBA Power Rankings.

The Clippers have some exciting fixtures on the schedule as they will face the red-hot Washington Wizards before going up against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In some good news for Ty Lue, Paul George has virtually picked up right where he left off, scoring the ball at an elite level. He scored 34 points in the loss to the Nets in their previous matchup.

#4 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Chris Paul #3 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 record: 20-10

Upcoming fixtures: @CHA, @ CHI, @ MIN

Previous Top 10 ranking: 7th (↑3)

The Phoenix Suns have been at their best with Frank Kaminsky in the lineup (+13.1 points per 100 possessions). Meanwhile, Chris Paul remains the X-factor for the franchise this season, leading them to victory on most nights with his all-around play-making abilities.

The team is facing some concerns with Deandre Ayton's ability to defend as the Brooklyn Nets' James Harden and Jeff Green blew past him for key layups last time out. Having said that, the Phoenix Suns are still the proud owners of the sixth-best defense in the NBA.

The Suns obliterated Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous matchup. If they can string together a few more wins, the team could continue trending upwards in the next edition of the NBA Power Rankings.

#3 LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers leaves the floor next to teammate Anthony Davis #3

2020-21 record: 20-10

Upcoming fixtures: @ UTA, @POR, @GSW

Previous Top 10 ranking: 1st (↓3)

The biggest storyline in LA this week is Anthony Davis' absence from the line-up due to injury. He is expected to be out till the All-Star break.

LeBron James continues to fill the stat sheet with phenomenal numbers but has failed to keep the ship steady as the Lakers have dropped three straight games at the time of writing.

After losing to the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center, the Purple and Gold lost to the Miami Heat in a rematch from the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Lakers have lost four out of their last five games.



vs. Wizards 127-124 L

vs. Heat 96-94 L

vs. Nets 109-98 L

vs. Timberwolves 112-104 W

vs. Nuggets 122-105 L pic.twitter.com/xTyou0RqSZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2021

Frank Vogel has his work cut out for him as the LA Lakers are about to go through three powerhouses in the West. They will tackle the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors in their next three outings.

LeBron James will have to dig deep and come up with a special performance to bring his side back on track.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 record: 20-12

Upcoming fixtures: @SAC, @ORL, @DAL

Previous Top 10 ranking: 6th (↑4)

The Brooklyn Nets are taking the league by storm, registering an emphatic 5-0 run on the road. They scored a stellar 125 points per 100 possessions on the trip.

The Nets beat some of the top teams in the NBA, with wins over the LA Lakers, the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, to name a few. The fact that the team was without Kevin Durant in the lineup makes the victories even more impressive.

James Harden and Kyrie Irving took care of business, cruising to victory with dominant showings. The most special out of them has to be their win against the Phoenix Suns, who have the sixth-best defense in the NBA.

Nets during their five-game road trip:



W vs. Warriors

W vs. Kings

W vs. Suns

W vs. Lakers

W vs. Clippers



Brooklyn heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Lcah4GcIH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2021

#1 Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a defensive stop with teammates Royce O'Neale #23, Joe Ingles #2 and Donovan Mitchell #45

2020-21 record: 25-6

Upcoming fixtures: @LAL, @ MIA, @ ORL

Previous Top 10 ranking: 4th (↑3)

The Utah Jazz reclaim their No. 1 position on the NBA Power Rankings thanks to their single-digit losses this far into the season. They are the only team in the league with the loss column still in single digits. While this may not appear to be a fancy stat line, it is the most important one.

The Utah Jazz have everything you need to go to the NBA Finals...great guard play by Mike Conley & superstar Donovan Mitchell, dominate defense led by Rudy Gobert & Royce O'Neale, they are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league led by Joe Ingles & Bojan Bogdanovic — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 16, 2021

The Utah Jazz are doing well on both ends of the floor, with the fourth-best offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating. The team has a strong frontline with the likes of Rudy Gobert protecting the rim with authority. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson has been scintillating when it comes to hitting the three-ball, giving his side an edge from the distance.

The Jazz were able to flip the switch in their game against the Charlotte Hornets, registering a record-breaking 28 made threes.

It will be exciting to see if the Utah Jazz can continue their hot streak in the NBA in the weeks to come.