NBA Power Rankings Week 8: Milwaukee Bucks top the charts as the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets fall

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are among the frontrunners heading into Week 8 of the season

We are approaching the two-month mark of the 2019-20 NBA season, and several teams in both conferences have been able to impress through the first quarter of the campaign. Nevertheless, a few frontrunners are starting to emerge as we approach the turn of the year, and here we will take a look at the latest power rankings heading into Week 8 of the season.

#10 Toronto Raptors - Record: 15-7

The Toronto Raptors endured a difficult week

The Toronto Raptors faced three contenders over the past week and Nick Nurse's team stumbled as they were beaten by the Heat, Rockets and Sixers. Nevertheless, Toronto is still in the mix in the East and they could be among the most active teams in the trade market after making a better than expected start to the season.

#9 Denver Nuggets - Record: 14-7

Nikola Jokic appears to be returning to form for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets endured a frustrating week as they lost to the Lakers, Celtics and Nets - while picking up a straightforward win over the woeful Knicks. Nevertheless, Nikola Jokic has impressed during his last two outings, averaging 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5 assists - while Jerami Grant is also making an impact from the bench. Ultimately, the Nuggets should be okay, although they start the week with tough games against Philadelphia and Portland.

#8 Houston Rockets - Record: 15-7

James Harden is putting up historic offensive numbers

Despite the addition of Russell Westbrook, the Houston Rockets have remained largely the same as last season and Mike D'Antoni's team is likely to once again struggle in the postseason. However, James Harden's individual brilliance has been enough to guide the Rockets to a 15-7 record, and they this week face four winnable games against the Kings, Cavs, Magic, and Pistons.

#7 Philadelphia 76ers - Record: 17-7

Ben Simmons was excellent during Week 7

While Philadelphia's performances remain inconsistent, they have now won eight of their past ten games, and maintain a perfect 12-0 record at home. After weeks of passive performances, Ben Simmons exploded for 34 points against the Cavaliers, and the 23-year-old has only missed six of his last 35 shots. With Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid also performing well, the Sixers will continue to climb in the coming weeks.

