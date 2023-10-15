NBA preseason 2023: Lakers predicted starting lineup against Bucks (October 15th)

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks for today's preseason, Oct. 15th. Los Angeles is coming off a 129-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors. They shot over 50.6%, including 44.4% from 3-point range. However, they allowed the Warriors to shoot efficiently at 51.7%, including 41.5% from 3-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will share the floor for the first time in this year's preseason. Here's a look at the Lakers' predicted starting lineup for today's ball game.

Los Angeles Lakers starters Anthony Davis Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves

A critical missing piece from the lineup is 19-time all-star LeBron James. Based on James' pattern of rest in the preseason, he usually sits out every other game. His resting pattern makes sense, considering the number of minutes he plays in the regular season for the Lakers.

Last season, James led the team in most minutes played per game at 35.5. Anthony Davis came in at second with an average of 34.0 minutes per game.

From the team's starting lineup, Rui Hachimura looks to be the choice to replace James, who will be joining Davis in the frontcourt. Hachimura has averaged 13.0 points (48.8% shooting, including 41.7% from 3-point range) and 5.3 rebounds per game.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Taurean Prince, one of the team's newest additions, signed a one-year $4.5 million contract. He is a quality acquisition for the team. Prince has scored 11.3 points per game (59.3% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range).

The Los Angeles Lakers bench unit and inactive list

Besides the Lakers' starting five, here's a look at the team's bench unit and the list of inactive players.

Los Angeles Lakers bench Jalen Hood-Schifino Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes Max Christie Maxwell Lewis Los Angeles Lakers inactive list LeBron James Gabe Vincent Jarred Vanderbilt Cam Reddish

A standout from the team's bench has been Christian Wood, who signed with the team on a two-year $5.7 million contract, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Coming off the bench for the team, Wood has averaged 9.0 points (51.9% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range) and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Alongside Wood are reserves Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie and Maxwell Lewis, who are all set to showcase their skills once the starters sit out. The second half of the preseason matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks is similar to the Lakers' previous preseason game, with the bench unit taking the stage against the Bucks' reserves.

Gabe Vincent (back tightness), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) are joining LeBron James on the team's inactive list due to their injuries, as per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation's "Silver Screen & Roll."

Additionally, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that despite concerns regarding Jarred Vanderbilt's injury, he is still on track to play in the regular season.

Last season, Vanderbilt proved his value for the team with his defensive prowess, which he looks to bring to the team again in the upcoming regular season.