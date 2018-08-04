NBA: President Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James In Tweet

Donald Trump and LeBron James

What's the story?

Earlier this week, LeBron James gave back to his community in a manner and way worthy of a King with the opening of his "I Promise School" in Akron, Ohio. It might have been late on Friday but before heading into the weekend, the President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted a possible insult to James while commenting on his CNN interview with Don Lemon.

In case you didn't know

In September last year, Stephen Curry made it quite clear during 2017-18 media day, prior to training camp, that the Golden State Warriors were yet to make a decision on whether to go to the White House. As a response to that, Donald Trump rescinded their invitation on the grounds that Curry was hesitant to come. This is what LeBron tweeted back then on the issue:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Heart of the matter

Here's the tweet that the President made public close to midnight on Friday:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

In the process of commenting on Don Lemon, the CNN anchor/reporter who interviewed LeBron, the President takes quite an obvious shot at the 4-time league MVP in the second part of the tweet - "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

Also, was the small b in LeBron's name intentional on the part of the President?

Nobody will ever know. It could have been a mere mistake or could have an attempt to belittle the 3-time NBA Champion.

There's been no interaction between LeBron and the President regarding their disagreements but with the above-mentioned tweet, both have thrown shade at each other. LeBron has been quite vocal about the fact that he believes that the President is using sports to divide their nation rather than unite it.

LeBron was told to "shut up and dribble." Instead he opened a school.

And he tells me he has no regrets about critizing Donald Trump: "For someone to try to divide us by using our platform of sport? Sport has given me everything I could ever ask for - I couldn't let that happen" pic.twitter.com/wyzuuTd3Eo — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 31, 2018

What's next?

There's been some obvious unhappiness tweeted back at the President by quite popular NBA personalities - reporters and players. Here a couple notable ones right now:

LeBron is a smart dude (and one of the most thoughtful athletes we have) - this is a bullshit tweet and feels more than a little racist. You’re a constant embarrassment. https://t.co/QxYpuyHsuW — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 4, 2018

We might have to wait a bit before the King has his say or who knows, he might not even address this issue.