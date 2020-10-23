Ranking the best point guards in NBA history might be a little tricky, as the top positions will usually be crowded with some well-known names. A point guard can have a positive impact on his team in many different ways, and this list will be made up of players with totally diverse approaches to the game.

Given how big the point guard talent pool in NBA history is, this kind of list can be unfair on many historic players that will not appear in it. But in this list, we attempt to rank the top 10 point guards in the history of the league.

NBA Rankings: Top 10 point guards in the history of the league

A great point guard might not have tremendous stats, but if his leadership and control of the team's offence are off the charts, he should find a place in this top 10.

Without further ado, let us take a look at our NBA Ranking of the top 10 point guards in the history of the league.

#10 Tony Parker

A four-time NBA champion, Tony Parker might have played with some unbelievable superstars like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Manu Ginóbili. Still, he earned his place with that team and was an essential piece in each of the four titles he won with the San Antonio Spurs.

When we talk about a player without flashy numbers but with great leadership and feel of what his team needs on the court, Tony Parker fits the bill perfectly.

In the NBA Playoffs, Parker was a force to be reckoned with, and he even earned the Finals MVP honour in 2007 when the Spurs swept LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

Parker was a six-time NBA All-Star who averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting in his regular-season career. In the Playoffs, the Frenchman was great for the Spurs, controlling the offence and averaging 18 points per game.

Parker was selected four times to the All-NBA teams, although he and the Spurs were not in love with the regular season.

#9 Chris Paul

To see the "Point God' Chris Paul ninth on this list can be a little harsh for some of his fans and basketball fans in general, but there is no shame in being ranked as the ninth-best point guard in NBA history.

CP3 is the perfect point guard when you need your offence to be completely in control and to take advantage of every chance given by the opposing defence.

Paul's incredible court vision has earned him four assists titles in his career, and he is also an opportunistic defender who has led the league in steals six times.

A pass-first player, Paul is also an efficient scorer, averaging 18.5 points per game in his career on 47 percent shooting, 37 percent from three, and 87 percent from the FT line. His career average of 9.5 assists ranks fourth all-time in NBA history. Paul has been selected nine times to the All-NBA teams and the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

Though his durability has probably kept him from winning an NBA championship, Paul is a tremendous leader and is deserving of silverware.