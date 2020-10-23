The Minnesota Timberwolves unquestionably have a talented roster, with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell being counted among their star players. However, the franchise has failed to crack the postseason on far too many occasions, something that has led them to be linked with big-name players, as per a bevy of NBA trade rumors.

In that regard, let us have a look at five players that the Minnesota Timberwolves should look to acquire ahead of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the Minnesota Timberwolves should target this off-season

For this list, we have considered NBA trade rumors about the players who could solve the issues afflicting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the moment. More specifically, we have picked players who could be solid at the defensive end without being a non-factor at the offensive side of the floor. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Montrezl Harrell

Former sixth man of the year, Montrezl Harrell could be a perfect fit at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Montrezl Harrell is a force at both ends of the court, but it's his defense that has benefitted the LA Clippers the most.

At the defensive end, he is versatile and can guard all five positions. He is also an elite rim-protector despite being slightly under-sized for a big man. Offensively, he is an impressive pick-and-roll finisher and has phenomenal touch around the rim.

Considering how easily Montrezl Harrell could cover for the Timberwolves' weakness in defense, the franchise must make it their top priority to bring in the player this off-season.

#2 Jrue Holiday

Much like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jrue Holiday has been a hot topic in numerous NBA trade rumors this off-season.

Jrue Holiday is the most underrated guard in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KnswObgp6Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 12, 2019

The 30-year-old is incredibly versatile at the offensive end as he has the ability to switch between the roles of a facilitator and a high volume scorer as per the team's needs. In defense, Jrue Holiday is an All-NBA caliber player who has the ability to stop the best in the NBA dead in their tracks.

With the Pelicans reportedly willing to trade Holiday away, the Minnesota Timberwolves need to do whatever they can to acquire the player ahead of next season.