Damian Lillard, Lou Williams and more: 5 NBA players who are great rappers

The unison between the NBA and rap music is a long-term affair. Today, there are a bunch of rappers in the league.

The NBA has always been a place that is receptive to different types of cultures, and the rap movement is no exception. While some stars do it as a challenge or a one-time experiment, many have found it a preferred side hustle.

When we talk about NBA rappers, Damian Lillard is almost always the first to come to mind. But you will be surprised to see how many more are involved in this space. Let's take a look at some of them:

#5 Andre Drummond

The Chicago Bulls' big-man Andre Drummond recently released some of his musical creations. The most notable is his rap sequence in the song "Dre Drumm - First 57."

He has made his name as an experimental type of artist. He has even admitted his intention of creating a brand of music different from traditional rap. But if you look at some of his content, it is hard to look away from his rapping skills.

#4 Aaron Gordon

A shot of Aaron Gordon from his single "9 OUT OF 10."

Aaron Gordon entered the rap scene when he dropped his first two singles during the COVID-19 lockdowns. His dig at Dwyane Wade over the 2020 dunk contest results is especially well known.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



D-Wade and Aaron Gordon clear the air about the 2020 dunk contest *NSFW*



(via "There's only a couple of people that think D-Jones should have won, though ... You and D-Jones."D-Wade and Aaron Gordon clear the air about the 2020 dunk contest *NSFW*(via @DwyaneWade "There's only a couple of people that think D-Jones should have won, though ... You and D-Jones."D-Wade and Aaron Gordon clear the air about the 2020 dunk contest *NSFW*(via @DwyaneWade) https://t.co/bah7OwEDzt

Gordon's solo, titled "9 OUT OF 10," is a diss track about receiving 9/10 on a dunk he felt should have won the contest. He later came out and said that he did it primarily for fun. But in the process, he showcased his talent on the mic and behind the camera.

#3 Lou Williams

Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams is talented on the court and in rap battles. When he is not working out, he is often rapping. Notable among his appearances is a feature in Meek Mills' "Ima Boss," which made it to the NBA 2K13 playlist.

The Atlanta Hawks' point guard recently teamed up with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, releasing a rap single called "Big Tuh."

#2 Marvin Bagley III

Fans discovered Marvin Bagley's rap side similarly to Aaron Gordon's. Bagley got into a back-and-forth with Damian Lillard. That gave him some recognition in rap circles.

In 2018, Bagley launched a music video titled "Look at me now." The song is often used to reference his abilities as a rapper.

#1 Damian Lillard

SHAQ @SHAQ We turned our rap beef into a sneaker collab. Nothing but respect for ya @Dame_Lillard 🤝 our “Damenosis” launches 10/19 at @Reebok @adidasHoops . Get em while they’re hot. We turned our rap beef into a sneaker collab. Nothing but respect for ya @Dame_Lillard 🤝 our “Damenosis” launches 10/19 at @Reebok & @adidasHoops. Get em while they’re hot. https://t.co/K6X4MpZEXp

Dame D.O.L.L.A, aka Damian Lillard, is miles apart from all the names mentioned above. Lillard knows that. He doesn't consider NBA rappers as competition. In an interview talking about his rapping talents, Lillard said:

“I'm not in competition with no player that’s rapping in the NBA. I'm literally as an artist trying to move myself into what the actual artists are doing.”

Lillard recently extended his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers and has often rapped about staying loyal to his team.

