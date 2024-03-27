NBA Records Watch (March 26): Top 5 milestones of the night ft. Luka Doncic's 17 halves with unique stat line

Despite Tuesday only featuring four NBA games, several players achieved notable statistical milestones. That includes Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, who made history in multiple ways during their teams’ respective victories.

On that note, here are five of Tuesday’s most remarkable stats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA milestones from March 26

#5 Austin Reaves records historic triple-double

LA Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves

Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves was the hero of Tuesday’s 128-124 double-overtime comeback road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Reaves drilled a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer to give LA a 124-121 lead with 37.8 seconds remaining in the second OT period.

However, he also made franchise history with his stat line. The 25-year-old recorded his second career triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Per StatMamba, the contest marked his second time reaching those numbers or better, the most by a Laker outside of franchise legend Elgin Baylor.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis becomes first Laker to play 52 minutes since 2012, moves up NBA’s all-time blocks list

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis (right)

Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis also had a monster night during LA’s 19-point comeback against Milwaukee. The nine-time All-Star tallied a game-high 34 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks.

In doing so, Davis (1,691 blocks) surpassed Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale (1,690 blocks) for 30th place on the NBA's all-time blocks list.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Davis played a game-high 52 minutes. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, he became the first Laker to do so since franchise legend Kobe Bryant in 2012.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, per StatMamba, the 31-year-old has played in 96 of LA’s last 100 games.

Expand Tweet

Thus, Davis continues challenging the narrative surrounding him being one of the league’s most fragile, injury-prone players.

#3 Chris Paul becomes third player to reach 2.6k career steals

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul went scoreless during Tuesday’s 113-92 blowout road win over the Miami Heat. However, the 12-time All-Star still tallied two rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Paul’s two steals gave him 2,600 for his career, making him the third player in NBA history to reach the milestone. He trails only legendary point guards John Stockton (3,265 steals) and Jason Kidd (2,684 steals).

Expand Tweet

#2 Luka Doncic records 17th half with 25/5/5

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 132-96 blowout road win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The superstar guard led the way, finishing with a game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting.

However, Doncic did most of his damage in the first half, tallying 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Per StatMuse, the five-time All-Star is the first player to record those numbers in a half in the 2020s.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the outing marked Doncic’s 17th with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a half. According to StatMamba, that is the most in the NBA’s play-by-play era.

Expand Tweet

#1 Domantas Sabonis ties Kings’ franchise record for consecutive double-doubles

Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis

While Kings star center Domantas Sabonis suffered a 36-point blowout home loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday, he still made noteworthy franchise history.

The three-time All-Star finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. In doing so, he extended his double-double streak to 55 games, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Lucas for the longest streak by a King.

Additionally, Sabonis is tied with Lucas and legendary big man Elvin Hayes for the ninth-longest double-double streak in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Lakers fans call Austin Reaves best ‘white’ NBA player after Bucks beatdown