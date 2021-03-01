NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming options - March 1st

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Brooklyn Nets at the AT&T Center tonight, in an attempt to build on their recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from a disheartening loss they suffered at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Since the match cannot be live-streamed through the social media website Reddit, here are some high-quality alternatives to watch this blockbuster encounter:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Brooklyn Nets - San Antonio Spurs game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Until last year, fans could rely on Reddit to watch NBA games for free in high quality. Subreddit r/NBAstreams had various options for viewers to choose from, but since the turn of the year, this method has been rendered illegal. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game live on Reddit.

