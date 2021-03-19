NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream options - March 19th

The surging Dallas Mavericks are scheduled for a face-off against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center tonight. The matchup is set to feature two MVP candidates, as Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard battle it out for supremacy.

The Dallas Mavericks have hit their stride, winning seven of their last ten games to secure the 8th position in a stacked Western Conference. Luka Doncic continues to dazzle the NBA universe with stellar performances. He is coming off a brilliant 42-point showing against a top contender in the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis has found his rhythm as the Unicorn has tallied above 20 points in three of the Mavs' last four matchups. The Dallas Mavericks duo will be hungry to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers from their first clash of the season.

At the other end, Damian Lillard and crew have been cooking up a storm in the West with an impressive 24-16 record behind them. The Portland Trail Blazers recently welcomed back CJ McCollum to their lineup as their lethal backcourt duo regained its full strength.

The Portland Trail Blazers will enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, having bested the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back games. Damian Lillard recorded a mind-blowing total of 86 points in his last two appearances. He is averaging a whopping 30.6 points on 45.4 % shooting accuracy from the field in 39 games this season.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Fans won't be able to use Reddit as a platform to stream the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers since a national ban on illegal live streaming of sporting events prohibits it. As the subreddit r/NBAstreams can no longer be utilized, fans will now have to rely on legitimate means to catch all the high-flying NBA action. Fortunately, fans can still catch this exciting fixture through the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

