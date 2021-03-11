NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers live stream options - March 11th

The Golden State Warriors will face off with the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Thursday, in a game between two top teams in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Golden State Warriors have been inconsistent this season, occupying the tenth spot in the West after making a 19-18 record to their campaign. The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are sitting fourth, thanks to a 24-14 start.

👉 that’s a bucket pic.twitter.com/S5FJxSIfPM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2021

The Warriors will be missing the duo of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Draymond Green for this game. That means the responsibility of carrying the Golden State Warriors to a win will fall on Stephen Curry's shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will look to return to winning ways after losing their last three outings.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Golden State Warriors - LA Clippers game?

Until last year, NBA games could be watched on Reddit for free and in high quality. The subreddit r/NBAstreams had various options for viewers to choose from, but since the turn of the year, this method has been rendered illegal.

However, there are a lot of other ways to catch live action from NBA games, in this case, the one between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers. Let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

What superpower would you want? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OT0nDPU399 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 11, 2021

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.