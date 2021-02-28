NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers live streaming options - February 28th

For the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season, Golden State Warriors will take on the defending champions LA Lakers. The encounter tonight at the Staples Center is expected to be a blockbuster with 2 Western Conference heavyweights going head to head. The matchup will see 2 MVP candidates in the form Stephen Curry and LeBron James going against each other.

Since the game cannot be live-streamed through the social media website Reddit, here are some high-quality alternatives you can use to catch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game-

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Golden State Warriors - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Subreddit r/NBAstreams was a popular medium for fans to watch NBA games live. The subreddit used to have various high-quality options like Buffstream, which enabled the viewers to watch these matches.

However, the subreddit, along with other illegal streaming options, was taken down last year, which means there fans won't be able to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game on Reddit.

