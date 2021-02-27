NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks live-stream options - February 27th, 2021

In a clash between two playoff hopefuls in the 2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference, the struggling Indiana Pacers will take on the surging New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The Indiana Pacers need to arrest their downward slide, as they have been tumbling down the rankings in the East after winning only three of their last ten games. The 15-16 Indiana Pacers are currently in eighth spot but could slip out of the playoff picture if they don't get their campaign back on track.

Pacers star Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace Kevin Durant on the Eastern Conference All-Star team, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the gritty New York Knicks have been battling hard in their recent stretch, winning five of their last seven games.

The New York Knicks are now seventh in the East after a 16-17 start to the season. Under coach Tom Thibodeau's leadership, the New York Knicks have the third-best defensive rating in the competition this season, heading into the All-Star break.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game?

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers

Fans won't be able to live stream NBA games for free on Reddit since the site has been banned. However, there are still several ways to catch live action from this exciting fixture. Let's have a look at a few options in this regard:

NBA TV/NBA League Pass

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can also watch the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

⭐️ IT’S OFFICIAL ⭐️



JULIUS RANDLE IS AN ALL-STAR. pic.twitter.com/VKdcyGaEDU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 24, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match will also be available on the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. TNT live can be accessed with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game will air on ABC too. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream the game from a PC, laptop or tablet.

Pacers vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers will look to their All-Star Domantas Sabonis (21.6 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.8 APG, 53.1 % FG) to guide them to victory in this matchup.

With Mithcell Robinson on the sidelines, the game could witness a key showdown at the center position between another 2021 All-Star candidate Julius Randle (23.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 47.8% FG) and Sabonis.

Nevertheless, considering the form the New York Knicks are in at the moment, they are the marginal favorites in this NBA matchup.