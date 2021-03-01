NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming options - March 1st

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with playoff hopefuls Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center in an all-Eastern Conference affair. The 76ers lead the East with an incredible 22-12 record, while the Pacers occupy the 9th spot in the standings with a 15-17 record.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers game?

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

Since you can't live-stream the game through the social media website Reddit, the following are some high-quality alternatives to watch the match:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: 3 playoff hopefuls in contention to sign John Collins in free agency

Advertisement

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

The #Pacers road trip continues tonight in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the East-leading 76ers.



Full Game Preview presented by @DraftKings ⤵️https://t.co/2795bPPcdN — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 1, 2021

Can the Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

Advertisement

Subreddit r/NBAstreams used to be a popular medium for fans to watch NBA games live. But illegal streaming of NBA games through Reddit was banned last December. As a result, it is not possible to catch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers game live on Reddit.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could make a bold swoop for Karl Anthony-Towns with eyes on making a deep postseason run