NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics live stream options | March 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

2020-21 NBA action continues as the LA Clippers face off against the Boston Celtics at the STAPLES Centre on Tuesday, for the second time this season.

In their first meeting of the season, the Boston Celtics' came out on top courtesy Jayson Tatum's 34-point outing in a 119-115 victory. The LA Clippers played that game without Paul George, who will be available this time around.

The LA Clippers are facing some turbulence in their recent stretch. They are not shooting the ball efficiently, registering a sub-par 41% accuracy in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last outing.

Paul George, in particular, had a rough shooting night, producing only 16 points. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard was his illustrious self, tallying 25 points and nine rebounds despite his team enduring their 12th loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have won consecutive games to return to .500 on the season. They are now tied in fifth spot in the East with the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum really gave a tap to Bradley Beal after posterizing his teammate.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/o4iTuYc0lq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 1, 2021

Jayson Tatum came up big against the red-hot Wizards in his last outing, dropping 31 points while going clutch late in the game to secure the win for his side.

With Jaylen Brown on the sidelines, Kemba Walker also stepped up the plate, registering 21 points and dishing out eight assists for the Boston Celtics' 17th win of the campaign.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics game?

Paul George (#13) and Kawhi Leonard (#2) of the LA Clippers

In the past, social media site Reddit served as a convenient gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free, although it was illegal to do so.

However, following the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans can no longer stream NBA games on Reddit. But here are still several ways to catch live action from this exciting matchup.

Let's have a look at some of the options in this regard:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live on the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app too. To watch TNT live, one would need an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics game will air on ABC as well. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.