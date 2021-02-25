NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream options - February 25th

The surging LA Clippers will lock horns with the struggling Memphis Grizzlies in a 2020-21 NBA season mini-series, beginning with the first matchup at the FedExForum tonight.

Led by two 2021 NBA All-Star contestants, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers will embark on a five-game road swing starting with this fixture. The LA Clippers have overtaken the defending champs, the LA Lakers for the 2nd spot in the West with a 23-10 season record. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been on a roller coaster ride this campaign. After an impressive winning streak last month, Ja Morant and co. have lost steam of late.

The Memphis Grizzlies will enter this contest on a two-game losing streak and a 13-14 record that has placed them in the 10th spot in the West. Coach Taylor Jenkins has his work cut out for him as his side try to climb back into the top eight teams in a stacked Western Conference.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game?

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Since the ban on unofficial live-streaming of sports matches, basketball fans can no longer stream NBA games for free on social media site Reddit. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Advertisement

Ja Morant put the MOVE on Lu Dort.



Oh my. pic.twitter.com/FXe3edQnRj — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 18, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Can the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

In the past, Reddit has served as an illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams was banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legal ways to watch NBA games.

NBA fans can still catch the game between the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies with the help of the options listed above.

Match Preview for LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Advertisement

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been dominating the West with authority this season. Ty Lue's men will aim to take advantage of a sluggish LA Lakers team to create some separation between the two sides by adding more wins to their 23-10 record. 'The Klaw' Kawhi Leonard is leading the Clippers with a team-high average of 27.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Paul George is on the rise, averaging 24.6 points and a team-best 5.4 assists ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

📊 30 PTS / 11-17 FG / 6-7 3FG / 6 REB@Yg_Trece turned in another #NBAAllStar performance. pic.twitter.com/7X46TPCEf0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 24, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a lot of ground to cover to make it back into the playoff picture. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their previous matchup. On a positive note, the Grizzlies are witnessing six players averaging in double digits this campaign. Leading the pack is Ja Morant with 19.1 points and 7.9 assists on 45% shooting from the floor.