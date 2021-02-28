NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream options - February 28th

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with another exciting fixture between two elite teams in the association as the LA Clippers lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a tear, winning four straight games that have put them in the 3rd spot in the East, 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets (2nd in the East).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a monster performance in the Bucks' win over the Pelicans, dropping a massive 38 points while collecting 10 rebounds en route to their 20th win of the season.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers bounced back with a win in the second part of a two-game set against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kawhi Leonard led the effort for the LA Clippers with an impressive 30 point outing in which he also added 9 boards and 7 assists for their 24th win of the season.

The matchup between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks will feature a showdown between two top duos in the league as Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton face off against Kawhi Leonard & Paul George.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

Fans won't be able to use Reddit as a means to stream NBA games for free since a ban is in effect. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

38 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST - 52% FG



Khris Middleton

31 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST - 58% FG



The Bucks with 4 straight wins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/psBG9E72Qj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2021

NBA on ABC

The LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Can the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The once-popular social media site Reddit has served as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games in the past. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legal ways to watch NBA games.

However, fans can still catch the game between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks through various options mentioned in this article.