NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream options - March 14th

The LA Clippers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center tonight with the intent to continue building on their recent win against the Golden State Warriors.

The LA Clippers are 4th in the Western Conference standings with a 25-14 record, while the New Orleans Pelicans are sitting in 11th position thanks to a 16-22 record. The Pelicans are coming off a win as well, a 116-82 thumping of Eastern Conference minnows Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the LA Clippers - New Orleans Pelicans game?

Subreddit r/NBAstreams was a popular and reliable option for fans to watch NBA games until last year. Following the ban on illegal streaming services, fans can no longer catch NBA matches on Reddit, which leaves no free, legal ways of live-streaming these games.

Thankfully, there are other ways of watching the LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans game -

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

