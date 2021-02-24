NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz live stream options - February 24th

NBA action continues as the Utah Jazz meet the LA Lakers at Vivint Arena tonight in what is expected to be an enthralling encounter. The Jazz have arguably the best team this season. On the other hand, the Lakers have been going through a poor spell of form lately, particularly in power forward Anthony Davis' absence.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game?

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Since the game cannot be watched on Reddit, here are some high-quality options that will enable the fans to catch live action from the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz match -

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

Advertisement

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

The Jazz will be well-represented at All-Star weekend 🌟https://t.co/DhWCeYICyj — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Should the LA Lakers go all-in to acquire PJ Tucker from the Houston Rockets?

Can the LA Lakers - Utah Jazz game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Until last year, Reddit was a popular choice amongst NBA fans to catch their favorite games . However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legal ways to watch NBA games.

Hence, fans won't be able to watch the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game on Reddit for free.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks considering Andre Drummond as an option if move for John Collins doesn't materialize