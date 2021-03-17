NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview and live stream options - March 17th

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA duel, two elite teams in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers, will lock horns at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

In their first meeting of the season, the matchup could be a potential precursor of what could be a scintillating playoff series later in the year.

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an impressive four-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. have climbed back to third spot in the East with a 25-14 record, 1.5 games behind the second-placed Brooklyn Nets.

In his last two appearances, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning league MVP, has scored at least 30 points while recording back-to-back triple-double outings. With Joel Embiid still missing, the Milwaukee Bucks will fancy their chances of snapping the Philadelphia 76ers' six-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers will remain without the services of their big man, Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined due to a bone bruise on his left knee. In his absence, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen a determined Tobias Harris lead the team from the front.

Harris, who was snubbed for the 2021 NBA All-Star game, is proving his mettle for his team, especially in recent games. He is coming off a 30-point (4 of 6 from beyond the arc) outing in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Knicks, where he made huge buckets down the stretch.

With Embiid out for a minimum of two weeks, Harris will need to produce another big performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

High definition live NBA action can no longer be watched on Reddit since a ban on the site is in effect. Nevertheless, there are several ways to catch action from this game. On that note, let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

31 points

15 rebounds

10 assists



Another game, another remarkable outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Highlights from the #Bucks win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F3OiOeMDT1 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 16, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Tobias Harris: THE CLOSER pic.twitter.com/4qvgNrJSuj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 17, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. To access TNT live, one will need an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.