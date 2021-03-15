NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and live stream options - March 15th 2021

In an enticing clash in the 2020-21 NBA between two Eastern Conference heavyweights, the New York Knicks will lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season.

When the two sides last clashed on January 13 this year, James Harden was still part of the Houston Rockets. Since then, the Brooklyn Nets, despite Durant's absence, have taken the league by storm, competing with the Philadelphia 76ers for pole position in the East, thanks to a 26-13 start to their campaign.

Kyrie Irving and co. are on an impressive four-game winning streak. They will look to keep their hot streak alive when they take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets have the top-rated offense in the league, clocking 120.6 points per game as a unit. The Nets power-packed duo of James Harden and Kyrie Irving are averaging 52.7 points between them this campaign.

Meanwhile, the 20-19 New York Knicks are above .500 on the season. After dropping one to the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks bounced back with a resounding victory against the OKC Thunder in their last outing.

It was the usual suspect, New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle, who led the charge with a mind-blowing triple-double outing, producing 26 points to go with 12 rebounds and as many assists.

Under coach Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks have evolved into a top defensive team; they have the 4th-best defensive rating in the league this season. The Knicks allow the least points to their opponents league-wide, holding opposing teams under 105 points per game.

This matchup between the two ball teams could see a fiercely contested battle, as the league's top offensive team takes on an elite defensive unit.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game?

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

Since the ban on subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans can no longer use social media site Reddit to stream NBA games for free. Nevertheless, fans can still catch the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets through other options as mentioned below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched using an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Eclipsing a Legend.



Congrats to @JHarden13 for passing Larry Bird on the all-time scoring list last night 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pEMOitb8a4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup can be viewed on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Knicks beat the Thunder to go above .500 📈



Julius Randle: 26 Pts, 12 Reb, 12 Ast

RJ Barrett: 32 Pts (career-high), 5 Reb

Immanuel Quickley: 21 Pts, 4 Ast pic.twitter.com/sk5WBPoCJb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 13, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live on the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. TNT live can be accessed with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.