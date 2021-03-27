NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream options - March 27th

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum tonight in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The New York Knicks defeated the mighty Bucks in their first clash of the season, which also marked their first victory under coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, Milwaukee turned the tables in their second meeting of the campaign to even things out ahead of this fixture.

The Milwaukee Bucks witnessed their eight-game winning streak get snapped at the hands of the revitalized Boston Celtics in their last outing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a slow night by his lofty standards as the reigning league MVP could only manage 16 points in 27 minutes from the floor. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are still one of the hottest teams in the association as they have won eight of their last ten games.

On the other end, the resurgent New York Knicks will enter this contest with a two-game winning streak behind them. Julius Randle and co. cruised to victory against the Wizards in back-to-back games.

Randle, a first-time All-Star this season, was his illustrious self in the mini-series as he tallied a combined total of 50 points in the two wins.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

Until last year, fans were utilizing Reddit as a means to stream high-definition NBA games for free, although illegal.

Since the ban on subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans have had to rely on legitimate means to catch their favorite basketball teams battle it out on the NBA hardwood.

Thankfully, the game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks can be viewed through several options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

