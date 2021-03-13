NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards live stream options - March 12th

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Capital One Arena in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game on Friday. They will look to return to winning ways after their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing.

The Washington Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-21 record, while the Philadelphia 76ers continue to be at the top of the pack, thanks to their 25-12 start.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who have won their last three games, will be expected to take care of business against the Washington Wizards.

The showdown will also feature a blockbuster matchup of Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons, who has tormented the best offenses in the league this season.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards game?

In the past, social media site Reddit was used to watch high definition NBA games for free. But that avenue is now closed, as the subreddit r/NBAstreams are banned for streaming live NBA games.

Thankfully, there are various options by which live action from NBA games can be enjoyed. Let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. The live stream can be accessed with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.