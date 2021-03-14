NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live stream options - March 14th

The West-leading Utah Jazz are scheduled for a face-off in the 2020-21 NBA against the slumping Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Utah Jazz, who will embark on a road trip in the East, started the second half of their season with a bang, beating the Houston Rockets 114-99 on Friday. They are the only team this season with a single-digit loss column.

The Utah Jazz, who are 28-9 for the season, are three games ahead of the second-placed Phoenix Suns in the West. Donovan Mitchell has led the pack with a scoring average of 24.8 points, while Rudy Gobert has been excellent at the defensive end, producing 13.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will hit their home court for the first time since beating the Charlotte Hornets on February 26. Dubs, who have won three straight games at home, will fancy their chances against the Utah Jazz.

Stephen Curry and crew are coming off a 104-130 loss on the road to the LA Clippers in their first game since the All-Star break.

Steve Kerr benched James Wiseman for most of the game, as the latter missed a COVID-19 test. Curry had a tough shooting night, missing seven of his eight attempts from the three-point line as his team endured a fourth consecutive loss.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game?

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

Reddit can no longer be used to live stream the game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors since the site has been banned. However, there are several other ways to catch live action from this exciting fixture. Let's have a look a few such options.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Advertisement

This game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors can be watched using an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

📹| @spidadmitchell ⤵️



28p | 8a | 7r | 3 3pm | 1b | 1s pic.twitter.com/76Sw69myyR — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

This match can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. To access TNT live, one needs an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.

.@StephenCurry30 turns 33 today:



🏆 3x NBA champ

🎯 2nd on all-time 3PM list

🐐 Only unanimous MVP

⭐️ 7x All-Star



His resume is already Hall of Fame-worthy pic.twitter.com/mbqaaAxO8i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2021