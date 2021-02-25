NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks live stream options - February 24th

Get ready for a showdown between two playoff hopefuls as the Boston Celtics face off against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena tonight.

Both sides have been struggling this month and will be desperate to add another win to their season record. In their previous clash, the Boston Celtics were able to hold on for the win behind Kemba Walkers' 28 point performance. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are in deep trouble. They've gone 3-7 in their last 10 games heading into this matchup.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game?

Jaylen Brown celebrates with Jayson Tatum after scoring against the Houston Rockets to send the game into overtime at TD Garden on February 29, 2020

Fans can no longer watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are excited to share their upcoming All-Star experience together. But first, they have some team goals that they hope to accomplish before the break.https://t.co/7VbIMeRCCY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 24, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Trae Young is the first player in 30 years to average 25+ points and 9+ assists in a season and not make the All-Star team.



(Submitted by @KevinKeneely1) pic.twitter.com/4safI573LB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 24, 2021

NBA on ABC

The Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Can the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks runs the ball downcourt against the Denver Nuggets

Reddit used to serve as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legal ways to watch NBA games.

NBA fans can still catch the game between the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks through various different options already mentioned in this article.

