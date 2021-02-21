NBA Reddit Stream: Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers live-stream for February 21st

Get ready for some high-flying NBA action as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets face off against the embattled LA Clippers for their second meeting of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest ticket in the game this campaign, surging ahead of the competition with three elite superstars and gritty role players playing their parts to perfection. The Nets made a mockery of the defending champs, the LA Lakers in their previous matchup with an emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, the re-energized LA Clippers have been a force to be reckoned with in the West. The Clippers are coming off a big win against the West-leading Utah Jazz and will be brimming with confidence ahead of their matchup with the Nets super team.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as a convenient gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free, although live streaming games on the site has now been made illegal. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games for action-packed basketball games.

Can the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets celebrate a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Scary hours will be in session when the in-form Brooklyn Nets hit the hardwood at the Staples Center tonight. The last time the Nets visited the arena, they dominated the reigning champs as 'The Beard' James Harden and his lethal backcourt partner Kyrie Irving toyed with the Lakers for the entire game.

The Brooklyn Nets have winning momentum behind them as they enter this contest on the back of an impressive five-game winning streak that has earned them the second-best record in the East (19-12). The Nets will fancy their chances of a sweep in LA, having defeated the LA Clippers in their first clash of the season on February 3rd, 2021.

5th-straight win

4th-straight road win

3rd-straight win at the Lakers



📼 ICYMI 📼 pic.twitter.com/G7RcnMgNy6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 19, 2021

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. Worry not, as there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

How to live-stream the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers game?

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers warm up against the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers have been tested this season with a host of issues but have successfully weathered the storm thus far. Ty Lue's side are right in the hunt for the top spot in the West with a 22-9 season record ahead of their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

With the LA Clippers' duo back in action, they snapped the Jazz's nine-game winning streak with a resounding 116-112 victory on Friday. 2x NBA Champion, Kawhi Leonard returned to the floor with a bang, registering a team-high 29 points in 38 minutes from the floor. Meanwhile, Paul George dropped 15 points, 6 boards, and 5 assists en route to their 22nd win of the season.

Ty Lue will now focus on holding down the fort when the Brooklyn Nets visit them tonight in what could be a power-packed clash between two elite teams in the association.

The stars will take center stage at 8:00 PM ET. Get your popcorn ready as these two offensive juggernauts battle it out in a nationally televised game. Find out how to catch the game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.