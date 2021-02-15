NBA Reddit Stream: Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings live-stream for February 15th

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets will visit the Golden 1 Center for an NBA clash with the Sacramento Kings tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets have been climbing up the East ever since James Harden brought his talents over from Houston. The Nets will hit the floor without their leading scorer, Kevin Durant, who will be on the sidelines due to a left hamstring strain. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have hit a rough patch, dropping three straight games that have pushed their record below .500 on the season.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as a convenient gateway for fans to stream NBA games for free, although illegal. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games and enjoy action-packed basketball.

Can the Brooklyn Nets - Sacramento Kings game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup against the Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a terrific outing against the Warriors, where the Nets' trio were in full flow as they hammered Golden State 134-117. James Harden's distribution was the highlight of the game, as he dropped 19 points while dishing out an impressive 16 assists and gathering 8 rebounds for the Nets' 16th win of the campaign.

With Durant on the sidelines, Harden will once again need to shoulder his team's scoring burden when they lock horns with the Kings tonight. The 'Beard' is averaging 23 points, 11.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds in fourteen games for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

He will need Kyrie Irving to support him in the backcourt as they endeavor to keep their hot streak alive. Irving is coming off a team-high 23 point performance in their win against the Warriors.

James Harden throwing dimes everywhere



Already has 14 AST



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/JKbHOiMIOr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2021

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. Fortunately, there are several other ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

Advertisement

How to live-stream the Brooklyn Nets - Sacramento Kings game?

De'Aaron Fox #5 and Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have had their ups and downs this season. The Kings were balling a week ago with an impressive four-game winning streak that had got them the attention of fans from around the league.

That said, they returned to their old selves in the recent stretch, losing three consecutive games ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Fox remains their best bet to heat up from the floor in this matchup. He will need Buddy Hield to shoot lights out from beyond the arc to stand a chance against a high-octane Nets offense.

Fox is averaging 23.4 points on 47% shooting from the field, while Hield is posting 15.9 points on 37% accuracy.

The players will take center stage at 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday 8:30 AM IST). Get your popcorn ready, as Brooklyn Nets' games tend to be exciting, high-scoring encounters. Find out how to catch this game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Advertisement

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA Players of the Week | Week 7.



West: De'Aaron Fox (@SacramentoKings)

East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Bucks) pic.twitter.com/7TO8JYfyA8 — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) February 8, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.