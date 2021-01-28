NBA Reddit Stream: LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live-stream for January 28th

The Detroit Pistons will clash with the high flying LA Lakers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup tonight.

NBA Reddit Streams was one such way in which fans around the world could watch live action. However, as we all know, that is an illegal way to streaming matches, which is why it was permanently banned, leaving millions of fans to search for alternate options. In this article, we will take a look at all the other options that basketball fans have around the world to live stream NBA matches. On that note, let us have a look at a few of them.

Can the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

The subreddit r/NBAstreams was a popular choice for live-streaming NBA games earlier. But there are no free and legal options in this regard any more.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that will enable NBA fans to catch live action from the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game.

How to live-stream the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game

The LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game is set to tip-off at 8 PM Eastern Time at the Little Caesars Arena, and these are the options through which you can catch this enticing encounter

HOW TO WATCH GAMES THROUGH NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS :

You can purchase NBA TV and/or NBA League Pass directly through NBA.com. NBA TV is available for $6.99/month or $59.99/year and also as a bundle with NBA League Pass. A seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

Heart-breaker, but back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/owD4lIDqrL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021

NBA ON ESPN LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login details, you can watch the LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons on ESPN via the 'watch live” section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

You can also find an ESPN live stream via an active subscription to Sling TV , AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. FuboTV will also offers an ESPN subscription to subscribers.

NBA ON TNT LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login details, you can watch the game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

HOW TO WATCH THE NBA LIVE ON ABC:

You can stream LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live on ABC.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider. Once you sign in, you can watch at abc.com/watch-live or you can select ‘live TV’ in the ABC app.