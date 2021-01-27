Create
NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans inclined to move Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, add Kelly Oubre Jr.

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans
Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 03:19 IST
Rumors
The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the youngest squads in the league, which is filled with exciting talents like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The team has been a subject of various NBA trade rumors since the off-season began, and the latest one suggest that the management is working towards clearing dead wood and open up roster spots.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans planning to ship JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have shown interest in finding an NBA trade partner for guards Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. The Pelicans have been one of the most active teams in the trade market, as General Manager David Griffin has been stock piling draft picks in the last few months.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Both Ball and Redick have underperformed this season, with the latter averaging a dismal 8.1 points off the bench. Even Ball has struggled so far, averaging just 12 points and 4.7 assists per game despite being given a starting role by new coach Stan Van Gundy.

Both the players are expected to have multiple suitors, especially for Redick considering he is viewed a valuable player to have on the roster if the franchise wants a good shooter on a team friendly deal. On the other hand, Lonzo Ball might attract significant interest from teams looking to add a franchise point guard.

In another NBA trade rumors update, the New Orleans Pelicans contacted the Golden State Warriors expressing their desire to make a move for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. The former Washington Wizards star has struggled with the Warriors since his move from the Phoenix Suns, and the Pelicans believe that a change of scenery might do him some good.

Oubre Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, on a poor 21.8% shooting from behind the arc. The Warriors acquired him to take star shooting guard Klay Thompson's place in the starting lineup, but it is safe to say that Oubre Jr. has failed to fill in his shoes since.

Published 27 Jan 2021, 03:19 IST
NBA Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans J.J. Redick Lonzo Ball NBA Trade Rumors
Fetching more content...
