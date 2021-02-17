NBA Reddit Stream: Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors live-stream for February 17th

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center tonight. The Warriors have a 15-13 record and are in 8th spot in the Western Conference. The Heat, meanwhile, are 10th in the East.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, the followers of one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.

Can the Miami Heat - Golden State Warriors game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

New York Knicks v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are going through a poor stretch of form as they have lost their last 2 encounters against the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors will be in a buoyant mood following their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry and Co. will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Erik Spoelstra's men tonight.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways to catch this fixture.

#NBAAllStar voting closes at midnight and counts double today!



RT to send @Bam1of1 back to the game 💥 pic.twitter.com/Awh9rDPPRa — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 16, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can turn their season around by signing PJ Tucker

How to live-stream the Miami Heat - Golden State Warriors game?

Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

Below, you can find several high-quality options to view the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Advertisement

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can turn their season around by signing PJ Tucker