NBA Reddit Stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers live-stream for February 11th

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Moda Center tonight for an enticing rematch with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers will look to avenge their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their first meeting of the season. The Blazers had schooled them for a 121-105 game-time decision.

The Philadelphia 76ers will enter this contest with winning momentum behind them as they have registered six victories in their last seven games. Joel Embiid and Co. have been leading the East with authority this season. Meanwhile, the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers have done well, considering the team's misfortune with player injuries. The Blazers have the fifth-best record in a stacked Western Conference.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as an alternative option for fans to stream NBA games for free, albeit it being illegal. But since the ban on popular subreddits/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to live-stream games of one of the most popular sports in the world.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers - Portland Trail Blazers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Carmelo Anthony #of the Portland Trail Blazers takes a knee for the national anthem with Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers with Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the association this season. Doc Rivers has made strides in his first year as the head coach and will aim to take his side deep into the playoffs this season. Joel Embiid is putting up MVP caliber numbers and will be hungry to even out the season series against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony of the @trailblazers for moving up to 12th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/Dr4g4g86ho — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2021

Unfortunately, fans can no longer watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. That said, there are several ways to catch this exciting matchup with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Philadelphia 76ers - Portland Trail Blazers game?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Visa Athletic Center

The Portland Trail Blazers have been able to weather the storm on the back of inspiring performances from Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony. Melo achieved another milestone recently as he climbed to No. 12 on NBA's all-time scoring list. Damian Lillard continues to dazzle with stellar performances and will be eager to hold down the fort tonight as Joel Embiid and crew visit them at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The showdown between the two sides is sure to keep fans glued to their screens. Find out how to view this enticing fixture with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.