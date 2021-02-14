NBA Reddit Stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks live-stream for February 14th

The red-hot Portland Trail Blazers will visit the American Airlines Center for an exciting showdown against the surging Dallas Mavericks tonight. The matchup will feature a clash of two sides on winning streaks as both sides enter this contest with momentum behind them.

The shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers have won five of their last six 2020-21 NBA season outings and will aim to keep their hot streak alive by stealing a win on the road. Meanwhile, the re-energized Dallas Mavericks have been firing on all cylinders of late, winning five straight games, and are right back in the hunt for the playoffs.

Social media site Reddit was previously used by fans as a free but illegal gateway to stream NBA games. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBAstreams, however, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games of one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world.

Can the Portland Trail Blazers - Dallas Mavericks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the rise, powered by stellar performances from Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., and veteran Carmelo Anthony.

Melo has been blazing hot, scoring 20 or above in five of his last six games. The future Hall of Famer has been playing with a purpose this season and has given fans a glimpse of his former glory days.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard has been leading from the front for the Portland Trail Blazers this campaign. He will enter this contest with an impressive average of 29 points on 44% shooting from the field. The matchup between Dame Dollar and Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic has the makings of a high-flying affair.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks game?

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic continues to raise his ceiling this season and is coming off a career-high 46 point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in their previous matchup. He will aim to one-up Damian Lillard in the backcourt when the Portland Trail Blazers visit them at home.

Luka has received much-needed support from his frontcourt partner Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped 36 points in a strong showing against the Pelicans in the Mavs' last outing.

Get ready for an electric clash between the two sides as multiple All-Star candidates take center stage at the American Airlines Center tonight. Find out how to catch the game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.