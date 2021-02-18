NBA Reddit Stream: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks live-stream for February 18th

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in a nationally-televised game tonight. The two sides will face off for the second part of a two-game mini-series, having battled each other on Tuesday. The Toronto Raptors schooled the mighty Bucks for a 124-113 game-time decision in that match.

Even in the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo fired on all cylinders as he posted a near triple-double, with 34 points to go along with ten boards and eight assists. However, the night belonged to Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors, who guided his side to victory with an impressive 33-point outing.

With the loss, the Milwaukee Bucks have now dropped four straight games, conceding the second spot in the East to the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning league MVP, has a lot of ground to cover this season as the Bucks have not been a dominating force. The Milwaukee Bucks will be desperate not to extend their losing streak to five losses. They could come out with a purpose in the rematch against the Raptors at home.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as an alternative option for fans to stream NBA games for free, although it was illegal. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been searching for ways to catch live games for one of the most popular sports in the world.

Can the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen their share of ups and downs this season and won't be disheartened by the four-game skid. The Bucks are still the proud owners of the best offensive rating in the league and will aim to get back to winning ways. Giannis and Khris Middleton are averaging a combined total of 48.5 points this season.

The Greek Freak has recorded 5,000 career rebounds!!



RT to vote @Giannis_An34 to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HSR7Ph3b4d — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday has been a great pick-up for the Bucks in this campaign. Holiday has positioned himself as the third wheel behind the Bucks' top duo and is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 assists thus far.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fans can no longer watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are several ways to catch this exciting matchup with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have proven their mettle this season by successfully climbing back into the top eight teams in the East. They are currently occupying the 7th position in the East with a 13-15 season record.

Coach Nick Nurse will hope to extract another power-packed performance from Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, who combined for a total of 56 points during the win on Tuesday. Both players have been leading the Toronto Raptors in scoring in this campaign with an identical average of 20 points. The Raptors could be without Kyle Lowry for this contest as he was injured in Game 1 of the two-game set against the Bucks.

The showdown between the two sides could turn out to be a high-flying affair. Find out how to watch this enticing fixture with the following options:

Advertisement

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

SIX @Raptors score in double-figures as they top Milwaukee 124-113!



Fred VanVleet: 33 PTS, 5 3PT, 7 AST

Pascal Siakam: 23 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST

Kyle Lowry: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

Chris Boucher: 14 PTS, 4 3PT, 5 BLK

OG Anunoby: 13 PTS, 7 REB

Norman Powell: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/EbWuBLvcQv — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 17, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.