NBA Reddit Stream: Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 22nd

The Washington Wizards will lock horns with reigning champions LA Lakers at the Staples Center in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Washington Wizards have turned their season around, winning four games in succession. The LA Lakers, meanwhile, are going through a mini-slump, enduring losses in their last two fixtures.

Can the Washington Wizards - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option to watch basketball matches of the popular league. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for fans to watch games for free.

Fortunately, there are a few other websites and apps that can help fans catch live action from the Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game.

How to live-stream the Washington Wizards - LA Lakers game?

The Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers clash will see a superstar showdown between two MVP candidates, LeBron James and Bradley Beal.

James has been in superb form this season, averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. Beal has been on a tear as well, putting up 32.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per match.

Here are some ways how to watch live action from the Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game live using the NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can also watch the Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

Here are your #LakeShow Top 5️⃣ Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/sZyZEXLVAB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. TNT live can also be accessed with a subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game will air on ABC. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet.