NBA Rumors: LA Lakers could be in the mix for Andre Drummond if a buyout deal with Cleveland Cavaliers is agreed upon

Andre Drummond has been an active part of recent NBA rumors ever since news of the Cleveland Cavaliers being open to a trade for the dominant big came out. The Cavaliers have decided to part ways with Drummond before the NBA trade deadline, and the former Detroit Pistons man has two options - a trade or a buyout.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers a potential destination for Andre Drummond

According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, the LA Lakers could emerge as potential suitors for Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond if a buyout situation occurs. NBA rumors have linked the LA Lakers with a move for a center for some time now. And it won't be a surprise to see Andre Drummond in purple and gold before the impending trade deadline.

LeBron, JR Smith, Kevin Love, Ty Lue, Kevin Porter Jr. and now Andre Drummond. All clashed with the organization or lashed out at management.



Why does this keep happening in Cleveland? https://t.co/fCYTMyQetp — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 16, 2021

Andre Drummond has been in impressive form in the 2020/21 NBA campaign. He has racked up 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game on close to 60% shooting from the field. Drummond has also registered 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks, which showcases his influence on the defensive side of the ball.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Drummond is an elite rebounder of the ball and has led the NBA in rebounding for four seasons - 2015/16, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020. He has also earned two NBA All-Star selections while playing for the Detroit Pistons. One came in 2015/16, with another coming in the 2017/18 campaign.

The LA Lakers are one of the strongest contenders to win the NBA championship, and Andre Drummond wants to join a team that is in the mix for the Larry O'Brien trophy. This suggests that a marriage could be on the cards. The Lakers lack front-court depth, and Drummond could be the answer to their problem.

Off-season acquisition Marc Gasol has been an underwhelming presence in the paint for Frank Vogel's men. Replacing the Spaniard with Andre Drummond would be a step in the right direction.

