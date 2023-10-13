NBA Referee Salary 2023: How much will the referees earn for upcoming 2023/24 season?

The important role the referees play in the National Basketball Association cannot be overemphasized. These game officials on the floor ensure that every game is conducted within the boundaries of what the league’s rules and regulations stipulate and that the winner is decided fairly.

Considering what the personnel with the whistle bring to the game, the league makes sure that they are well taken care of, with their salaries at the right level for them to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities and, in the process, keep the integrity of games intact each time.

How much will NBA referees earn for the 2023-24 season?

Like most jobs in the United States, the salary of NBA referees is based on both seniority and performance.

As per the National Basketball Referees Association, league officials make an average of $180,000 to $550,000 a year.

The entry-level salary of NBA referees runs around $250,000 per year or $600 per game. Seasoned or professional referees, meanwhile, earn a lot higher, around $3,500 per game or $550,000 per annum.

Additional compensation is given if a referee gets to officiate in a playoff game. They can usually earn $800 to $5,000 per postseason game. But not all referees can whistle in playoff matches as these are usually reserved for those with more than five years of experience and are traditionally handpicked.

Apart from monetary compensation, NBA referees, too, get other benefits, which include health insurance, travel allowances and retirement plans.

The NBA has recommended that aspiring referees should fully know their craft.

Officiating high school games is a good start. It is where they can learn the rules of the game and gain experience.

After refereeing in high school, they can move on to register and eventually call games in the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Prospective officials are asked to take a basketball officiating exam to gauge their know-how. If they pass, they can begin calling in Divisions 2 and 3 and progressing to Division 1 games, where they can further develop their skills amid large crowds and increased pressure.

They can then proceed to the NBA G League, where they can be positioned for an eventual career in the NBA. While NBA referees are not required to start in the G League, being part of the developmental league, however, helps as The Association traditionally hires those from the G League roster of referees.

Once they make it to the NBA, they are expected to represent the league as best as possible by being knowledgeable, fair and honest.

Highest-paid referees in the NBA ($550,000):

Tom Washington (32 years)

Scott Foster (29 years)

Tony Brothers (29 years)

James Capers (28 years)

Sean Corbin (26 years)

Rodney Mott (25 years)

Marc Davis (25 years)

Pat Fraher (22 years)

Eric Lewis (19 years)