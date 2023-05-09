How to become an NBA referee? Process, qualifications, and skills required explored

Being an NBA referee is one of the hardest jobs in sports. Players, coaches and fans will scrutinize every call that didn't favor them. It's a very taxing work environment and the pressure of it is not for everybody.

However, what if someone wants to become an NBA referee? What is the process or what are the qualifications needed? Let's explore how to become an official for the biggest basketball league in the world.

According to NBA's official website for referees, there are certain steps needed to become a league official. But before making the first step, all candidates will need to have a high school diploma or passed their GED tests. It's the minimum requirement for referees at any level of basketball.

Prospective referees will have to start somewhere before climbing up the ladder atop the NBA. Those who want to become officials can start their career by calling games in local leagues. Others can do high school basketball games, pro-ams, intramurals, college and even international.

It's all about reps and just getting the necessary experience for the next step, which is NBA scouting. A group of league scouts will determine at least 100 candidates across the United States, evaluating tapes or even watching events.

The NBA Referee Operations Management Team will use to identify the candidates that will move to the next phase. There are three possible options, which are Grass Roots camps, Mid-Level and Elite Camps. Those in the Grass Roots and Mid-Level will need to improve their officiating skills.

On the other hand, candidates in the Elite Camps will be hired by the NBA G League. They will undergo Summer League Training and New Hire Orientation Session. The league will continue to develop the candidates through game observations and management team interactions.

After experiencing the G League, candidates will be evaluated and assigned to either the WNBA or NBA. It should be noted that the process to becoming an NBA referee is hard and probably not for everyone. There are currently 74 officials for the 2022-23 NBA season, as well as eight non-staff officials.

What's the hardest part of being an NBA referee?

LeBron James and NBA referee Tyler Ford.

Fans think that the hardest part of being an NBA referee is making the right calls and it's probably true in a way. Referees will need to make decisions in a split second in front of thousands of fans and the best players NBA world.

However, NBA referee Tyler Ford told the Ball State University Magazine that the hardest part of their job is the travel. They are basically on the road for most of time during the eight-month season.

"The travel is difficult to say the least," Ford said. "There are months when I get home one day do laundry, repack, see my family and am out the door early the next day. It's grueling, but I love it."

