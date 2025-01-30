NBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 14 ft. Stephon Castle

The top NBA Rookie of the Year contenders get added attention with the All-Star weekend on the horizon. With the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Game happening in mid-February, there is increased scrutiny on the best first-year pros. The event will only add excitement to the already closely fought ROY race.

The battle for the ROY award is so tightly contested that an injury could pull down a rookie out of the top five. Miami’s Kel’el Ware, Washington’s Bub Carlton and Orlando’s Tristan da Silva are raring to barge onto the list.

Alex Sarr is dealing with a sprained ankle while his consistency dropped. Could he still hold on to the No. 1 spot, or will another contender overtake him from pole position?

Here’s how the NBA Rookie of the Year favorites fared after Week 14.

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings

#5 Yves Missi

Yves Missi ranked second the previous week but fell to No. 5 in the latest NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. The New Orleans Pelicans went 0-4 last week, a stretch where Missi struggled. He averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest. The No. 21 pick in the 2024 draft failed to score in his last two games.

Kel’el Ware could surge into the top five if Missi continues to falter.

#4 Zach Edey

Zach Edey moves up in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings. Last week, the 7-foot-4 big man averaged 13.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 3.0 RPG. Against Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 24, he put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost 143-106 to the New York Knicks on Monday, but Edey held his own against newly named All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. He contributed nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

#3 Jaylen Wells

Another Grizzlies freshman climbs the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder with another solid, if underrated, week. The No. 39 pick in the 2024 draft averaged 10.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG and 2.3 APG. Jaylen Wells shot 40.0% from deep to help keep opponents from collapsing the paint.

Wells continues to have the trust of Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on defense. Jenkins puts the rookie on the opposing team’s best perimeter scorers. The former Washington State standout has held up well on that end.

#2 Alex Sarr

After occupying the No. 1 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings the past two weeks, Alex Sarr slides to second place. He averaged 9.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG last week. The Frenchman’s consistency has considerably dropped following an impressive shooting display in December.

In January, Sarr is shooting 38.2% compared to his 46.1% clip last month. The struggles have only increased in his previous five games, where he is hitting only 33.3% of his attempts.

The Washington Wizards are unfazed, though. They are playing through his struggles, confident that he would be in the thick of the fight for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

#1 Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle looked like he would drop out of the top five before back-to-back strong weeks pushed him to the driver's seat again. Castle regained his rhythm and confidence when he was re-inserted into the starting lineup after Jeremy Sochan suffered an injury.

Castle’s shooting remains a roller-coaster ride, but his impact as a playmaker and the San Antonio Spurs’ best perimeter defender is undeniable. The No. 1 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings is far from secure. A slip or another rookie having a strong week could dislodge him from pole position.

