NBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 20 ft. Zaccharie Risacher

The NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) race is far from decided with roughly a month left in the 2024-25 NBA season. Isaiah Collier made his first appearance in the top 5 last week but fell out of it because of the surge from Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

Stephon Castle and Jaylen Wells have held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively for over two months. However, the string of impressive performances from the two Frenchmen served notice that they would challenge for pole position in the last few weeks.

Unlike the 2023-24 campaign when Victor Wembanyama locked up the ROY battle early, this season will likely end in a thrilling finish.

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings

#5, Zach Edey

Zach Edey slides one spot back in the latest NBA Rookie of the Year ranking. The Memphis Grizzlies big man gets the No. 5 spot after Isaiah Collier drops out of the top 5. Edey had a solid week, averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Memphis went 1-3 during that stretch.

The 7-foot-4 big man continues to get in and out of the lineup because of his lack of mobility and inability to shoot from deep. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins would often use Santi Aldama or even Jay Huff to open the floor for the offense. Opponents have also started attacking Edey’s defense in the perimeter, another key reason Jenkins keeps him on a short leash.

#4, Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr looked like he would end up No. 1 in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings after a strong January. However, an ankle injury caused him to miss multiple games and ruined his rhythm. The No. 2 pick in this year’s draft struggled with inconsistencies in his return.

Sarr has flipped the script since the start of March, hovering just outside the top 5 before catapulting back into the list. This month, he is averaging 16.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.9 APG and 1.4 BPG.

Last week, he averaged 23.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 3.3 APG and helped the Washington Wizards to a 2-2 record. Against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Mar. 15, he tallied a career-high 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

The Frenchman could still challenge for the NBA Rookie of the Year award if he sustains his form.

#3, Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells dropped out of the top 2 in the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder for the first time in two months. He played five games last week and averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Wells’ shooting has considerably gone down from 48.7% in February to 30.9% in March. While he remains arguably the Grizzlies’ best perimeter defender, his struggles from deep have forced Taylor Jenkins to tinker with his lineup.

#2, Zaccharie Risacher

The Zaccharie Risacher onslaught for the NBA Rookie of the Year award continues after Week 20. He blasted back into the Top 5 three weeks ago, moved to No. 3 last week and took over Jaylen Wells’ spot in the latest ROY rankings.

Last week, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft averaged 15.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG. What does not show on the box score is Risacher’s increasing role on offense. The Frenchman does not have to score to impact the game. His versatility on both ends has made him an invaluable piece in Quin Snyder’s roster.

#1, Stephon Castle

Although the NBA Rookie of the Year race is still wide open, Stephon Castle is firmly in the lead. The season-ending surgery of De’Aaron Fox has only put more responsibility on the combo guard’s shoulders. Castle has become more indispensable for the hobbled Spurs.

Last week, he averaged 22.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.5 APG. The former UConn star has also improved his efficiency. From 44.1%, including 31.0% from deep in February, he is hitting 48.8%, including 33.3% accuracy behind the arc.

Risacher has some catching up to overtake Stephon Castle for the NBA Rookie of the Year lead.

